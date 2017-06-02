Eurozone economy expanding at a strong pace

Strong start to the year for Sterling, then politics intervened…

While the Single Currency has shown great strength against a very much weakened Pound, the Euro itself has found itself on the wrong side of a rampant US Dollar. The Eurozone economy has continued to maintain a strong pace of expansion. The final quarter of 2016 saw EU output growth climb to a 67 month high, with EU manufacturers leading the way, with production levels recorded at their fastest pace since April 2014.



Europe’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 9.8%, as reported for November 2016. Europe’s powerhouse, Germany, recorded unemployment at just 4.1%, the lowest on record, whereas, in contrast, Italy saw its jobless total figure rise to 11.9%. While the economic environment improves, it seems unlikely that the European Central Bank (ECB) will alter its very aggressive monetary policy stimulus measures for fear that the current recovery could be easily derailed.



ECB President, Mario Draghi, made clear reference to the Eurozone’s Consumer Price Inflation, currently running at 1.1%, in that while the headline inflation rate is expected to climb – largely reflecting the movements – in the change of energy prices, underlying inflation is expected to rise more gradually. Draghi continues to allow the ECB scope to maintain its stimulus measures with fiscal policy changes also required to support the EU recovery.



The month started well for the Pound, but politics intervened…



The month of January started well for the British Pound, albeit still trading well below the psychological level of €1.20.



The initial uplift for Sterling was short-lived, as political posturing had greater influence on the Pound’s fortunes than the release of economic data.



On the whole, the UK economy has performed well since the shock vote for Brexit back in June last year. The release of the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from all three sectors painted an encouraging picture of a UK economy holding its own in a highly competitive global environment. The most pessimistic projections post-Brexit have been put to one side. The Bank of England’s Chief economist, Andrew Haldane, was earnest enough to accept that his gloomiest predictions had been way off the mark.



The Pound climbed to a high of €1.1834 during the first week of January, as the PMI figures signalled a robust and very resilient economy at home. The UK’s Manufacturing PMI posted a 30 month high for new orders for December; the Construction sector also signalled an impressive uplift in activity levels, with its new orders climbing at the fastest pace for 11 months. The dominant services sector was not to be outdone, however, confirming that its growth was also running at its best levels for 17 months.



Early optimism for the Pound was short-lived, however, as speculation remained heightened on whether Brexit will mean a soft or hard divorce from the EU. Theresa May’s utterances during a weekend interview sent the Pound desperately lower come Monday morning to trade just below €1.13, as her comments were interpreted as signalling a hard Brexit, by pulling out of the EU and the Customs Union. All was to be revealed by the following day, when Prime Minister, Theresa May, would deliver her plans for Brexit, including full details to be put to Parliament for scrutiny.



Mrs May's speech was delivered in a positive tone, making it clear that Britain’s departure from the EU would not leave a foot in the door. It will be a divorce and not a trial separation, but Britain will continue as an outward looking trading nation, with a desire to do more business and not less; and to continue to be a good neighbour to Europe.

The markets were happy with what they heard. Sterling rose by a cent against the Euro immediately. The recovery continued, as the Supreme Court clarified that Article 50 could not be triggered without a parliamentary vote and that there was no vote required from the devolved assemblies.



The Pound was further buoyed as the UK’s economic health continued to improve. Fourth Quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was reported at 0.6%, meaning that the UK economy is now 8.7% larger than it was pre-2008 crisis.



Inflation expectations are on the rise in the UK, with the weakness in the Pound driving food, energy and petrol prices higher. The consumer Price Index climbed to 1.6% in the year to December 2016 versus 1.2% in the year to November. UK inflation is now expected to continue to climb with a peak of 2.8% predicted to occur during 2018. While no one would expect the Bank of England to move to hike interest rates at present – bearing in mind the major uncertainties surrounding Brexit – it seems clear that the UK’s low base rate policy may need adjusting at some point in the not too distant future.



Guidance for buyers and sellers



Euro Buyers



The dips have been much shallower recently, which would suggest that we could have seen the near term low. Currently the market is trading sideways, awaiting clearer signals, however, it would be sensible to target levels just ahead of 1.2000, which has held since the move below in June. A break below 1.1400 would open up a fall back towards 1.1000.



Euro Sellers



It is looking less likely that the market has much appetite towards 1.1000. Momentum is fairly flat. A stop loss above 1.2000 should be sensible, hoping for a retest of the recent 1.1400 low.