Eurozone Economic Watch: steady recovery proceeds, risks to the downside

• The recovery proceeded at a steady and solid pace in 4Q16, resulting in an average annual GDP growth of 1.7% in 2016. Hard data up to December along with national figures point to consumption as the main driver of growth, while investment could have increased markedly supported by increasing exports but also construction (Germany).



• Improving confidence across sectors and countries at the start of 2017 suggest that the recovery could be gaining momentum in 1Q17 driven by increasing foreign demand and the depreciation of the euro at the end of 2016. Nonetheless, soft data have provided an upbeat outlook as compared to hard indicators over the last half year, while consumer confidence declined in February.



• Our MICA-BBVA model estimates quarterly GDP growth in the eurozone to reach 0.5% QoQ in 1Q17, after growth of 0.4% in 2H16.



• For 2017 and 2018 growth is expected at 1.6%, implying a marginal upward revision, supported by very relaxed monetary conditions, a weak euro, improving global trade, and non-restrictive fiscal policies.



• Risks remain tilted to the downside and are mostly political, both at national and Europe-wide level, but derive also from financial sector fragilities.



• Inflation should remain below the ECB target in 2017-18, although it will reach a peak at the start of this year close to 2% owing to base effects and energy price increases, before reverting to somewhat lower levels (annual average inflation expected at 1.6% in 2017 and 2018). Core inflation remains stable below 1% and is expected to increase gradually to around 1.5% by the end of the forecast horizon.

