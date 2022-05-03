The European Commission's Economic Sentiment Indicator worsened in April, while price expectations reached a new all-time high. The risk of stagflation in the eurozone is increasing.
Economic sentiment weakened in April. The European Commission’s economic sentiment indicator (ESI) dropped to 105.0, from a sharply downwardly revised 106.7 in March. Initially, the March number had come in at 108.5. While industrial and consumer confidence dropped further, confidence in the services sector held up relatively well. However, even in the services sector confidence is currently lower than at the start of last summer, suggesting that the war in Ukraine is already overshadowing the positive impact from reopening.
Price expectations in this survey will give policymakers at the European Central Bank a headache. Both in the manufacturing and services sector, selling price expectations reached a new all-time high. Only households’ price expectations came somewhat off the all-time highs.
Worsening outlook explains rush of some ECB members
Today’s ESI shows that the outlook for the eurozone has worsened but has not (yet) plunged sharply. In fact, the drop in economic sentiment reflects the high uncertainty going forward. There is still hardly any hard data available which could qualify the economic impact of the war in Ukraine. We are currently still stuck with scenario analysis and forecasts. However, to some extent, available components of GDP developments at the country level in the first quarter already show that private consumption took a severe hit from high energy and commodity prices and that corporates have started to build inventories. The latter could be the result of a transition from just-in-time processes to ‘just-in-time plus x months’ processes. The lockdowns in China, as well as the war in Ukraine, will weigh on supply chains, not only increasing price pressures further, but also creating additional production disruptions and delays. Add to this the currently discussed ban on Russian oil imports and the pending scenario of supply disruptions of Russian gas, and risks to the economic outlook are clearly tilted to the downside. This worsening economic outlook could also explain why some ECB members seem to be in a rush to hike interest rates. The fear seems to be that the window of opportunity to end net asset purchases and start the rate lift-off could be closing rather soon. This is why we can no longer exclude a first rate hike in July, possibly followed by a second rate hike in September.
Read the original analysis: Eurozone economic sentiment worsens in April
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.