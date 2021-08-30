The ESI decreased from 119 to 117.5, which is in line with the trend seen in other survey indicators released earlier like the PMIs. The high level indicates that growth remains strong for 3Q, but it does show that rebound growth has probably peaked and is set for moderation from here on. Here are four key take-aways from the release:
1. Delta fears cause services sentiment to weaken
Delta fears seem to have the largest impact on weakening sentiment at the moment. Small declines in the indicator for observed business activity in services seem mostly in line with reopening effects wearing off. Expectations for the months ahead are weakening at a faster pace though and could result from a similar effect, but here the fear of the delta variant of the coronavirus is also important to keep in mind. With expectations of an autumn resurgence of the virus, stricter corona measures are an important downside risk to the outlook.
2. Shortages are starting to bite for industry
The most remarkable number in today’s ESI release was the sharp decline in observed production in manufacturing. With new orders still coming in at a rapid pace, expectations for the months ahead remain strong, but current production has been hampered by supply chain problems and input shortages. Especially in the auto sector, this has caused temporary shutdowns of production and this August reading does not bode well for the 3Q industrial contribution to GDP growth, indicating that most of the heavy lifting will still come from the reopening of the service sector.
3. Inflation pressures remain high as core inflation is set to jump
The ESI indicated that August selling price expectations for goods reached a record high. This confirms expectations of above target inflation for the ECB until at least the end of the year and adds upside risk to the inflation outlook. Tomorrow’s inflation reading for August is already expected to take core inflation much higher – we expect it to increase from 0.7% to 1.4%. We expect it to remain elevated for most of 2H as the German VAT hike, pricing through of cost increases and reopening in services cause upward pressure on core inflation.
4. Some small question marks about the industrial job market recovery
The bounce back in employment has been very strong in recent months as economies reopened, which has been an encouraging sign for the sustainability of the recovery. Today’s release does reveal a downturn in employment expectations from industry, which begs the question whether this is because of the limited availability of qualified workers or because labour demand has been fulfilled. We expect it to be the prior given continued strong demand for goods, but labour shortages could also cause the job market recovery to go into a lower gear. For services, employment expectations have peaked at a historically high level, indicating that demand for workers remains strong as the economy continues to recover from the corona crisis.
Read the original analysis: Eurozone economic recovery on track for strong growth in 3Q
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 after Powell's dovishness, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, holding onto gains achieved after Fed Chair Powell refrained from signaling imminent tapering of bond buys. The bank creates $120 billion/month. German CPI is up next.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, little changed on Monday, a UK bank holiday. It advanced to this level after Fed Chair Powell indicated no imminent tightening and the dollar dropped across the board. Concerns about Brexit-related shortages and high UK covid cases weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD bounces-back towards $1820 amid light trading
Gold price is recovering from fresh session lows of $1812 reached in the last hour, although remains well off the four-week highs of $1823.
Shiba Inu correction still not over, more pain yet to come for SHIB
Shiba Inu is awaiting a 7% drop after losing a quarter of its value from its swing high on August 17. The risk is skewed to the downside, as a prevailing chart pattern suggests that SHIB still has room to fall.
Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's long-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole provided fireworks but not quite what the market had expected. Confirmation of tapering was supposed to lift US rates and the dollar.