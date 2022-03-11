This article reviews the remarkable dynamics of the Eurozone labour market in 2021. We begin with a brief description of the current situation and provide the main explanations for a development that has led to a historically-high job vacancy rate, hiring difficulties and labour shortages. In part two, we evaluate the extent of these pressures on a sector basis for the Eurozone’s four big economies, while in part three we look at the implications in terms of growth, inflation and monetary policy.
A significant labour market recovery in 2021: The how and why
At year-end 2021, Eurozone employment had not only caught up with the pre-crisis level, but it had surpassed it by nearly 600,000 jobs1. The unemployment rate in the euro area dropped below the 7% threshold in December 2021, for the first time since the creation of the euro in the early 2000s (see chart 1). The youth unemployment rate (25 and under-age group) also declined to an all-time low of 14.9% in December 2021.
By the end of last year, 11 of the 19 Eurozone member countries reported unemployment rates below those prevailing prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis. In countries such as Greece and Spain, unemployment rates continued to hold at very high levels. Nonetheless, the average decline shows that most of the Eurozone economies have managed to recover rather quickly from the health crisis, even though the risks have yet to completely disappear.
Over the past two years, active populations have recovered at different speeds depending on the country, and this has had an impact on unemployment trends. France and Spain reported significant increases in their active populations in 2021. However, this was not the case in Germany and Italy, where the active population was still below the 2019 level at the end of last year.
Virtually all of the Eurozone countries implemented exceptional job retention measures during the lockdown periods2. These measures considerably reduced job destruction. Indeed, although Eurozone GDP contracted by an average annual rate of 6.5% in 2020, employment declined by “only” 1.4%. The easing of restrictive measures in the Eurozone (and around the world) then triggered a catching-up effect for demand in 2021.
Employment recovered rather quickly in 2021, mainly due to an exceptionally strong increase in labour demand. The number of job vacancies in the Eurozone rose 15% at the end of last year compared to year-end 2019. At year-end 2021, the Eurozone, as well as eleven member countries, reported a record-high number of job vacancies3.
The job vacancy rate measures job vacancies as a share of total jobs (filled and unfilled). In Eurozone4, the job vacancy rate hit 2.7% in Q4 2021, which is higher than the 2019 average of 2.4% (see chart 2). Two conclusions are possible: low vacancy rate reflects the strength of the recovery but it also reflects hiring difficulties, which need to be addressed because otherwise they will act as a speed limit on growth and could trigger a wage-price spiral.
Eventually, the upturn in the job vacancy rate should have a positive impact on the level of employment and cause a decline in the unemployment rate. The relationship between the vacancy rate and the unemployment rate, known as the Beveridge curve, is downward sloping, but it is not perfect and varies from one country to the next. For the same unemployment rate, the job vacancy rate can differ widely depending on labour market rigidities and the degree of matching of labour market supply and demand (see box page 4).
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000 on improving mood
EUR/USD fell toward 1.0950 in the early European session on Friday but managed to reverse its direction. Russian President Putin's comments about a positive shift in talks with Ukraine allowed risk flows to dominate the markets and EUR/USD recovered above 1.1000.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day above 1.3100
GBP/USD pared its daily losses and climbed above 1.3100 ahead of the American session. Russian President Putin's latest comments revived optimism for a ceasefire and caused the safe-haven greenback to lose interest.
Gold comes under renewed bearish pressure, falls below $1,970
The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment on renewed optimism for a de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is weighing on gold on Friday. XAU/USD is trading below $1,970 heading into the American session and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% above 2%.
BTC weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest.
US February consumer inflation vaults to a new 40-year record, real wages fall Premium
American consumer prices rose at the steepest rate in four decades, and are poised to go higher as the Ukraine war drives energy and commodities expenses to double digit gains.