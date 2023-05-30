Recent eurozone data showed a stronger economic response to the monetary tightening that has already taken place.
Spain reported that consumer inflation slowed from 4.1% to 3.2% y/y in May, against expectations of 3.6% y/y. This is a new low since July 2021 after a slight dip the month before.
Eurozone data showed that the growth rate of the M3 money supply slowed to 1.9% y/y (2.1% expected). Rising interest rates slowed the growth of new loans to 2.5% y/y, the lowest since 2017.
In theory, a decline in the above indicators would be considered bearish news for the currency, suggesting a softer tone from the central bank in the near term. However, today we are focusing on the euro's accumulated oversold condition against the dollar and the franc, which supports the single currency. Moreover, it should not be forgotten that recent comments from ECB officials remain hawkish on inflation. And history suggests they are often more hawkish than the Fed regarding returning to the 2% target.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
