The bank lending survey shows signs of tighter financial conditions, which are likely to add to a slowing economy in the second quarter. This adds to the ECBs concerns about how quickly to tighten policy with inflation at 7.5% and an economy slowing down.
The European Central Bank's (ECB's) bank lending survey reveals somewhat tougher credit standards for firms applied in the first quarter, driven by risks to the outlook. Banks expect standards to become even tighter for the second quarter on the back of the Ukraine war and monetary conditions tightening, adding to a cooling investment environment in the eurozone. Loan demand from firms remained strong, but not necessarily for the right reasons though. Working capital needs were the main driver of loan demand, reflecting supply chain problems and liquidity needs according to the ECB. Borrowing for investment actually moderated in the first quarter, which is further indication of a slowing economy.
For households, the survey reports a more modest tightening of financial conditions, which is also set to continue in the months ahead. The demand for borrowing from consumers continued to increase though. For mortgages, this was mainly because of low interest rate levels, which are vulnerable to recent strong increases in market rates.
Financial conditions for banks deteriorated in the first quarter on the back of increased uncertainty and tightening monetary conditions. The monetary stance from the ECB had a positive net impact on funding access, but expect this to turn around when asset purchasing programmes draw to a close. Overall, banks reported that the ECB's monetary stance was having a less positive impact on lending volumes and funding conditions as it is winding down its asset purchase programmes.
The results from the survey are likely to give a bit of a dovish warning to the ECB. Financial conditions are broadly tightening at the moment, which is going to have a dampening impact on bank lending in the months ahead. In an economy already slowing down on the back of the war in Ukraine, this adds to the pickle that the ECB finds itself in: act on the high current inflation rate to make sure inflation expectations remain anchored, or keep policy relatively accommodative to not worsen the economic slowdown. More from the ECB on Thursday.
Read the original analysis: Eurozone bank lending survey adds to bleak growth outlook
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates recovery after flirting with the year low
The American dollar came under strong selling pressure as government bond yields retreat sharply. EUR/USD trading around 1.0870, as equities shrug off worrisome US inflation-related figures.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3100, trades at fresh weekly highs
GBP/USD trades near an intraday high of 1.3074, as market players drop the greenback. UK inflation hit 7% YoY in March, a 30-year high ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy meeting next week.
Gold: Upward pressure intact despite signs of near-term exhaustion
Gold maintains its bullish bias, trading near a fresh multi-week high of $1,981.57. A generalized risk-averse mood alongside the dollar’s weakness during the American session maintained the metal bid throughout the day.
XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.