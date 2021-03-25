The slight increase in bank lending to non-financial corporates in February is too small to expect a sizeable push for investment in the short-run.
Bank lending growth to the private sector was stable at 5.1% year-on-year in February while household borrowing growth held at 3% YoY and has been falling slightly since October. A small impact of the second wave of the pandemic after the first wave caused net borrowing from households to decline.
Clearly, household concerns about the economic future remain but are much smaller than they were in the spring of last year, which bodes well for the housing market. Indeed, borrowing for house purchases remains elevated while borrowing for consumption continues to shrink on the back of accumulated savings over the course of the lockdowns.
Non-financial corporate borrowing growth increased from 6.9 to 7.1% YoY. The increase in monthly borrowing by corporates remains modest, which reflects the uncertain business environment. Underlying pressure to invest in certain sectors seems to be rising, but overall capacity utilization remains very low for now, which makes the weak investment environment logical at this point in the cycle.
The ECB's concerns about increased interest rates seem consistent with the current lacklustre lending environment. The slow growth in borrowing by non-financial corporates at ultra-low rates implies that the appetite for increased investment remains weak at the moment.
At higher rates, the risk is that the investment recovery will happen at a much more modest pace than previously anticipated.
Read the original analysis: Eurozone bank lending doesn’t point towards an investment recovery yet
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains
The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.