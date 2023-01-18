How far will interest rates rise?

The year 2022 has brought a change in the interest rate landscape that is unparalleled. The ECB has raised key interest rates by 250 basis points since summer, the US Fed by 425 basis points since March. For the bond markets, this meant sharp increases in yields across all maturities and thus probably one of the "blackest" years.

2023 should be better. However, the question of what interest rate level is needed to bring inflation back to the central banks' target is anything but clear. While there are clear signs of a decline in inflation rates for food and energy, other areas such as services are much more difficult to assess.

The question is how far the economy has to cool down to trigger a decline in inflation across the underlying basket. The markets have made their judgement and, after further interest rate hikes during the coming months, expect interest rate cuts again in the Eurozone and the USA as early as the summer. The central banks see things differently and none of their representatives expects interest rate cuts throughout 2023. The statements are much more about how far interest rates still have to rise. So 2023 will not be easy either.

As always in the Interest Rate Outlook, we present our assessment of the development of the interest rate landscape in the euro area and the USA in compact form. In the special section we look at the importance of national income for the development of inflation so far and evaluate the risks that emanate from this side for the further development. This is not only about the wages of salaried employees, which are given a lot of space in every discussion. We have also looked at corporate profits and the incomes of the self-employed.

Eurozone: Difficult course of the ECB

At the December meeting, the ECB Governing Council surprised the markets with the outlook for significant further rate hikes, which are to be implemented at a steady pace. After the key interest rates were raised by 50 basis points (bp) in December, further interest rate steps of the same magnitude are thus likely. At the same time, however, it was again stressed that any decision would depend on the upcoming data. With the reference to further significant rate hikes, the ECB Governing Council succeeded in correcting market expectations as desired. Before the meeting, the markets had priced in interest rate hikes to just below 3% by mid-2023, after the meeting around 50 bp higher. This verbal intervention reflects the difficult situation, but also communication deficits of the ECB Governing Council. Most of the inflation in the Eurozone comes directly from the supply side. Shortages as a late consequence of the pandemic were followed by a strong increase in energy and food prices, intensified by the war in Ukraine. Higher interest rates can do little to counteract this. At the same time, however, inflationary pressures have widened as more and more companies have passed on higher costs (and more, see "Do incomes drive inflation?"). The ECB needs to keep these trends in check and prevent higher inflation expectations from taking root. The means to do this is to slow the economy, triggered by a tighter monetary policy.

However, how much inflation and the economy will have to cool down to trigger an end to interest rate hikes is an open question. The final interest rate level will be a function of future inflation and economic developments. However, there is no "algorithm" for this and there are obviously considerable differences of opinion within the ECB Governing Council as to what it might look like. The ECB issues forecasts for inflation and GDP growth, but there is no information on which assumptions about the key interest rate they are based.

It is clear that the contributions of energy and food to inflation will fall this year and thus also the inflation rate. Furthermore, the weak economy should have a generally dampening effect on inflation. However, there are no signs of this yet. The monthly price increases in core inflation have risen since the summer and the momentum is not slowing down. This means that an interest rate hike of 50 bp at the beginning of February is as good as fixed. The path thereafter is uncertain. The crucial question for us is when the monthly momentum of core inflation will ease. The chances of that are not bad. The rise over the past few months has come largely from services, and here largely from tourism. Pent-up demand after the pandemic years was probably the decisive factor. Furthermore, higher prices for food and energy were passed on, which should also ease. However, it could take some time before the data convince the ECB. We therefore expect another 50bp rate hike in March and a final 25bp rate hike in May.

In addition to higher interest rates, the ECB Governing Council decided to tighten monetary policy by withdrawing liquidity. From March to June, the APP portfolio will shrink by EUR 15 bn per month. The pace at which it will continue after that will be decided in time. It is likely that the monthly reduction will then increase to EUR 25 bn. Even then, however, the reduction will still proceed very slowly relative to the total size of the portfolio of EUR 3,200 bn. Therefore, we do not expect any significant impact on the markets. The EUR 1,700 bn PEPP portfolio will remain unaffected by these measures and redemptions will be fully reinvested until at least the end of 2024.

In addition, repayments of TLTROs will progress. Currently, EUR 1257 bn of these ECB loans to banks are still outstanding, of which estimated EUR 750 bn will mature this year. In contrast to the reduction of the APP portfolio, these are substantial amounts of liquidity that will be withdrawn. It is impossible to say to what extent the need for refinancing via the market will increase or securities will be sold off as a result. It is unknown what the banks have used the TLTRO loans for. The extent of early redemptions will be an indicator of the extent to which banks can relatively easily dispense with these loans or how much has to be refinanced via other sources. The focus of interest will be on by far the largest maturity in June.

The further development of inflation and thus monetary policy in the Eurozone is more difficult to assess than for the USA. This means that the risk distribution for German Bunds and other Eurozone government bonds is broader, at least during the coming months. In our baseline scenario, we assume that the signs of a sustained slowdown in inflation will grow stronger and that the interest rate peak will thus become better assessable. This should support long maturities. At the same time, however, we see limited potential for yield declines, as the bond market will not price in a rapid decline in inflation. On the other hand, we do not expect any price gains for short maturities, but the price losses would be smaller in the event of stronger interest rate hikes. In addition, short maturities already offer higher yields. All in all, it is difficult for us to give preference to a maturity segment. For the time being, we tend to favour short maturities.

The supply/demand ratio will deteriorate in the bond market. The ECB will withdraw liquidity. We expect the APP portfolio to be reduced by EUR 200 bn this year and TLTROs of estimated EUR 750 bn to be redeemed. However, this is only part of the liquidity created by the ECB over the past years. The "excess liquidity", essentially deposits at the ECB in excess of the minimum deposits, still amount to EUR 4,150 bn. This leaves a considerable buffer, which should ensure that the withdrawal of liquidity does not have a noticeable impact on the markets.

Of the four major countries in the Eurozone, Germany will show the largest increase in the deficit, followed by France, according to the European Commission's forecasts. Italy and Spain are expected to see a decline in their deficits. In general, the deficits could be lower, as recently sharply falling wholesale prices for electricity and gas should significantly reduce the expenses for the subsidy programmes. We see the spread markets relatively well hedged. However, the countries should not take too much time to reduce their deficits as the extraordinary burdens subside. For the time being, we see the main risk for the European spread markets not in fundamentals but in in nervous markets,. In the event of a self-reinforcing sell-off triggered by this, however, the ECB's TPI programme is ready and waiting and this alone should provide the markets with reassurance.

