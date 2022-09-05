Both the ECB and the US Fed are facing major challenges. Both central banks are crisis-tested, but the current environment is new. High inflation and a weak economy at the same time have not been seen for a long time. Both central banks have only recently confirmed their determination to counter inflation with further interest rate hikes. A very weak economy and probably also a recession are obviously being accepted in the process.

But the dosage will not be so easy. After all, the environment will continue to change. In Europe in particular, higher energy and food prices have not yet fully reached consumers and companies. This makes it difficult to assess the impact on the economy. At the same time, the continued pass-through of higher costs means inflationary pressure for the time being. However, the peak of inflation is also looming as commodity prices have fallen. So it will be a tightrope walk for the central banks. Our assessments of the interest rate markets can be found in detail in the chapters on the eurozone and the USA.

The question of what will happen to energy prices and whether gas rationing will be introduced hangs over Europe. In the special section on Energy prices before the turnaround, we analyzed gas and electricity supplies. We conclude that there should be no rationing in Europe during the winter months, even if Russia were to end supplies completely during the heating season. This should become clearer as stockpiles continue to be replenished, leading to a drop in energy prices. Prices should decline significantly but still remain well above the levels before the price increases began in the fall of 2021.

