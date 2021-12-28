Hello fellow traders. In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of Eurostoxx $ SX5E published in members area of the website. As our members know, we were calling the decline after 3 waves recovery against the 4416.08 peak. In further text we’re going to explain Elliott Wave Forecast.
Eurostoxx 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 12.8.2021
Eurostoxx is giving us recovery ((B)) back 4against the 4416.08 Recovery seems to be unfolding as Elliott Wave Flat pattern. We got 3 waves up in (A) leg and 3 waves down in (B) wave. Currently we are about to complete 5 waves up in (C) blue leg, which is last leg of proposed flat pattern. Recovery can be ending soon at 4221.3-4321.1 area. We expect sellers to appear there for further decline or 3 waves pull back at least. Don’t recommend buying the index at this stage.
Eurostoxx 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 12.15.2021
The index found sellers right at the proposed area : 4221.3-4321.1. We got nice decline Eurostoxx , calling correction completed at 4288 peak. Break of 30/11 low is needed to confirm next leg down is in progress. Otherwise double in (B) blue cannot be ruled out. We expect to see further decline ideally.
Eurostoxx 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 12.15.2021
The indexes keep trading sideways to lower and we got further separation against the 4288 peak as expected. However the price hold above previous 11/30 low. Sellers were not strong enough to make break of that low and in the meantime we got strong rally from the 4046.4 low that looks impulsive. Current view suggests (B) blue recovery still can be in progress as Elliott Wave Flat pattern, looking for 4308.5-4370. At that area we can see sellers again for decline toward new lows or for a larger 3 waves pull back.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1300 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD gained traction after dropping toward 1.1270 during the European trading hours and turned positive on the day above 1.1300. The dollar seems to have lost its strength but rising US T-bond yields could help the currency stay resilient against its major rivals in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD advances to mid-1.3400s following earlier decline
GBP/USD came within a touching distance of 1.3400 earlier in the day but managed to reverse its direction. With the greenback coming under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session, the pair is posting small gains around 1.3450.
Gold drops below $1,800 pressured by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the Asian session in a tight range above $1,800, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and started to decline toward $1,790. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding in the positive territory on Wednesday, not allowing XAU/USD to erase its losses.
Ethereum price flashes bullish technical signal as ETH offers hope of recovery
Ethereum price has continued to consolidate in a continuation pattern since early December. A technical indicator suggests that ETH could be ready for a bounce. Ethereum could surge 22% if the token slices above $4,099.
US Consumer Inflation in 2022: The uninvited guest takes up residence Premium
Inflation hit the American economy like a bolt from the blue in 2021. In January consumer prices were trundling along at 1.4% a year. COVID-19, lockdowns, supply and labor shortages and government liquidity are culprits.