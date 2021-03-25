We topped exactly at first resistance at 3770/80. Be ready to buy a break above3790 targeting 3816/21. Further gains target 3830/35 & 3850/55, perhaps as far as3885/90.

The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.