Eurostoxx
EuroStoxx 50 June retests quite strong support at 3755 / 3750 with a bounce from 3741.
Daily analysis
EuroStoxx June quite strong support at 3755 / 3750. A break below 3740 targets3725/15 & 3600/3590.
We topped exactly at first resistance at 3770/80. Be ready to buy a break above3790 targeting 3816/21. Further gains target 3830/35 & 3850/55, perhaps as far as3885/90.
Chart
