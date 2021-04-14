Euro
The Euro continues to outperform its peers. If we look at the Euro against the dollar, we see that the currency has been winning all the major battles. Similarly, when we compare the strength of the Eurozone's currency against the Sterling, we hear an echo of the same message here as well.
It is immensely intriguing how the Euro has shown so much resilience even though the coronavirus vaccine's rollout process has been no short of any disaster in the EU. We have seen supply shortage, a significant amount of politics in deciding which brand of vaccine to use, and not to mention pausing of the coronavirus vaccine due to AstraZeneca's rare blood issues.
Today, traders will be looking at Christine Lagarde's speech, the European Central Bank's president. There have been some rumors in the markets that some minority members of the council have started to throw an idea of tapering of the bond purchase program.
However, there is still significant weakness in the economy as yesterday's ZEW data for Europe and for Germany—the biggest economy of the Eurozone-- failed to beat the forecast. Until or unless we see some tremendous strength here, the ECB is unlikely to even start thinking of thinking hawkish monetary policy stance.
In terms of technical analysis, the EUR/USD is highly likely to retest the resistance of 1.20. On the 30-minute time frame, the price has gone too far and too fast as the EUR/USD's price has crossed above the upper level of the Bollinger Band. Usually, this is a sign that we may see some retracement before the upward move resumes.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Firmer above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950, printing three-day uptrend. The US dollar hits fresh three-week low on downbeat yields, vaccine jitters and strong US CPI. Fed’s Powell may cheer recently upbeat data but may not disagree with ECB’s Lagarde over need of easy money.
GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.3800 as USD remains pressured
GBP/USD is extending the upside momentum in the early European session, touching the highest level in three days near 1.3775. The US dollar’s weakness remains the primary driver. Focus shifts to BOE’s Haskel and Fed Chair Powell.
XRP price and market cap surge as Ripple files motion to dismiss SEC lawsuit
Ripple executives filed a motion to dismiss the Securities & Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against them. This follows twin victories last week, including the judge denying the SEC’s request to access the execs’ personal financial information.
Gold eyeing a sustained move above $1750 ahead of Powell
Gold (XAU/USD) staged an impressive bounce from six-day lows of $1724 on Tuesday, helped by a sharp sell-off in the dollar that ensued after an uptick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March.
S&P 500 SPX Update: Records everywhere as stocks go on the rampage
Markets are for once behaving rationally and doing what only they can on the back of benign inflation data, push record highs. Concerns over possible inflationary pressures have weighed on investors' minds recently despite Powell and his team of Fed doves trying to calm fears.