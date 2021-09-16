In this piece we explore various channels how climate change and mitigation policies impact euro inflation.

Via temperature changes, rising carbon prices as well as higher production costs Europe’s green transition will likely have an upward impact on HICP in our view, but falling prices for renewable energy and substitution away from carbon intensive products should mitigate the pro-inflationary impact.

Uncertainty about the impact of climate change on the economy and inflation remains considerable. Model simulations suggest that the inflation boost even in a net zero 2050 scenario will remain in the low single digits and we do not think it will trigger aggressive tightening efforts from the ECB.

That said, we see upside risks to inflation expectations in the euro area should governments become serious about their net zero 2050 targets.

Europe’s green ambitions raise inflation questions

Ever since the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, climate mitigation policies have received increasing attention. With the agreement the international community pledged to limit global warming to well below 2°C compared to pre-industrial times, with efforts to limit it to 1.5°C. To achieve that goal, a significant reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, especially CO2 emissions, is necessary and according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) global climate neutrality should be achieved around the year 2070.

Building on the Paris Agreement, the EU has set itself the ambitious goal of becoming the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, with intermediate targets for GHG emissions (min. 55% reduction compared to 1990 levels by 2030), renewable energy use (min. 40% by 2030) and energy efficiency improvements (min. 32.5% by 2030). A key policy in support of this aim was the creation of a market-based carbon price through an European Emission Trading System (EU-ETS) in 2005. EU member states are also required to develop national long-term strategies on how they plan to achieve the GHG emissions reductions needed to meet their commitments under the Paris Agreement and EU objectives.

To achieve its climate goals, the European Commission set out an comprehensive decarbonisation strategy in July, at the heart of which lies (1) an expansion of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme to road transport and shipping as well as building heating, (2) a carbon border adjustment mechanism which will force importers of certain goods to pay for rising carbon costs faced by European industry, (3) stricter CO2 reduction standards for the car sector with a de-facto ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars by 2035 and (4) higher taxation of aviation and maritime fuels. The reforms will need the support of a qualified majority of EU governments and the European parliament to come into force and lengthy political negotiations on parts of the package might stretch well into 2023.

Download The Full Research Euro Area