I suspect some models are reading this setup as a March pause, and the bar to return to the +5.25 terminal is highly prohibitive at this stage, with the yield curve steepening, painting the landing strip red.
But it isn't straightforward to be too confident at this point on any Fed call.
Suppose the new FDIC, Fed, and Treasury measures successfully restore confidence and reduce all pressure on small banks. In that case, the situation could look materially different by the weekend.
But looking at the calm, hopefully, not before the storm, we should expect London to run with the " relief rally baton," although I suspect investors will be keeping risk on a very short leash. But a stable table from an unstable one at the start of the week is a big win in the FDIC books.
Despite stocks improving and yields up, gold bids could be layered lower. The China premium trades higher than it did in January. Discussions around the FED temporarily ending QT are supportive. The solid bounce in EFT flow suggests wealth management is recommending gold again. And central bank buying should remain in vogue.
On Oil, most shorts were covered this morning before the China data dump, but energy and macro traders are likely a bit shellshocked by the magnitude of the moves this week, not to mention just how many got wrong footed; they will need some encouragement to get back in the saddle. Let's see if OPEC upgrading China's demand outlook could provide that spark. That said, oil traders remain disappointed by the conservative growth target of "around 5%" and the lack of significant stimulus announced at the Two Sessions. And this will likely keep energy traders cautious about China's recovery.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.6700 despite mixed Chinese data
AUD/USD is extending gains to regain 0.6700 following the mixed Chinese activity numbers. The risk-on-market profile combined with a broadly subdued US Dollar is helping the Aussie pair. Focus shifts to the US PPI and Retail Sales data ahead of Aussie jobs data.
EUR/USD bulls are tiring ahead of ECB and after US CPI
EUR/USD clings to mild gains near one-month high, grinds near multi-day top of late. The Euro pair struggles for clear directions even as the broadly weaker US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar keep the bulls hopeful ahead of the key statistics from the Eurozone and the US.
Gold bulls look comfortable above the $1,900 mark amid a softer US Dollar
Gold is consolidating above the $1,900 mark amid a softer US Dollar and positive risk sentiment. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) released on Tuesday relaxed investors as the data came in line with expectations.
Why Ethereum will emerge victorious in the ongoing bull rally as Tether mints $2 billion USDT
Tether’s recent mint of a billion USDT tokens might have momentarily caused FOMO among participants, but crypto markets quickly came to terms after clarifications from its CTO. Investors need to be cautious as matters could get dicey in the coming days due to the chaos caused by the collapse of traditional finance banks.
US Inflation Analysis: Price rises still sticky, Fed to resume rate rises once the SVB storm settles Premium
A semi-Lehman moment? That seems to be the fear in financial markets in recent days, with a sliver lining – a lower path of interest rates. Yet if Silicon Valley Bank's spectacular failure is contained, then the good news for the economy melts that silver lining. The fresh inflation gives the Federal Reserve a fresh reason to raise interest rates.