I suspect some models are reading this setup as a March pause, and the bar to return to the +5.25 terminal is highly prohibitive at this stage, with the yield curve steepening, painting the landing strip red.

But it isn't straightforward to be too confident at this point on any Fed call.

Suppose the new FDIC, Fed, and Treasury measures successfully restore confidence and reduce all pressure on small banks. In that case, the situation could look materially different by the weekend.

But looking at the calm, hopefully, not before the storm, we should expect London to run with the " relief rally baton," although I suspect investors will be keeping risk on a very short leash. But a stable table from an unstable one at the start of the week is a big win in the FDIC books.

Despite stocks improving and yields up, gold bids could be layered lower. The China premium trades higher than it did in January. Discussions around the FED temporarily ending QT are supportive. The solid bounce in EFT flow suggests wealth management is recommending gold again. And central bank buying should remain in vogue.

On Oil, most shorts were covered this morning before the China data dump, but energy and macro traders are likely a bit shellshocked by the magnitude of the moves this week, not to mention just how many got wrong footed; they will need some encouragement to get back in the saddle. Let's see if OPEC upgrading China's demand outlook could provide that spark. That said, oil traders remain disappointed by the conservative growth target of "around 5%" and the lack of significant stimulus announced at the Two Sessions. And this will likely keep energy traders cautious about China's recovery.