The US futures look better after the post-Powell selloff, but the market sentiment will likely remain morose after Powell’s clear declaration that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will have no pity for the markets, and continue tightening its policy until it puts inflation on a sustainable path toward its 2% policy target. At this point, it’s difficult to get a pricing that goes against the Fed.

Happily for oil bulls, the Fed drama doesn’t concern the energy stocks, which had a good session yesterday thanks to firmer oil prices. The barrel of US crude advanced past the 200-DMA.

The European nat gas futures however slumped 20% yesterday, as Germany said its gas stores are filling up faster than planned. But energy prices remain exorbitantly high, and governments are increasingly frustrated with the skyrocketing energy prices that hammer economies and households, while putting a lot of money in energy companies’ pockets.

As a result, the European policymakers are now cooking new measures to stop the excessive rise in energy prices and decouple the price of gas from electricity. Investors will be watching how the energy companies will react to the measures

. On the data front, Germany and Spain will release the latest inflation update today. The euro is making a great effort to throw itself above parity against the US dollar, and stronger than expected inflation figures could help boosting the European Central Bank (ECB) hawks, but the topside should remain limited.

Special focus on Uber: is the company a good play in the long run, what are the short-term risks?