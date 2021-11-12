The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow has once again focused attention on the EU's climate policy. The ambitious plans envisage reducing the EU's net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050, as part of the 'Green Deal'. This will have far-reaching implications for almost all industries and citizens in the coming decades. Based on the EU's targets, Germany and France, for example, must reduce their GHG emissions by 30% and 25%, respectively, from current levels as early as 2030.

Climate change and policy measures to mitigate the effects of climate change give rise to two new risk factors that will have to be taken into account in the financial markets in the future. On one hand, climate change increases the risks of physical damage to economic assets due to environmental disasters (e.g. floods, hail, hurricanes). In addition, the planned reduction in GHG emissions creates transitory risks for industries that currently emit high levels of emissions. This particularly affects manufacturing, energy, and transportation, but also construction and real estate. The assessment and consideration of physical as well as transitory risks will play a central role in the future for investments and financing by banks, insurance companies and funds. As early as next year, the European Banking Authority will subject the financial institutions of the EU to a climate risk stress test, in the course of which the physical and transitory risks in the portfolios of the institutions will be specifically identified.

Depending on the geographic location and structural composition of the economy, Eurozone countries are affected differently by these physical as well as transitory risks. For example, it can be seen that the German economy is quite significantly dependent (48%) on sectors with high transformation risk (including manufacturing). With a dependency of 41%, France has a clearly lower risk profile here. For the assessment of physical risks, indicators such as Germanwatch's Climate Risk Index provide initial clues. The data for 2019 shows that Spain and Italy in particular are likely to be comparatively heavily exposed to physical risks from climate change. With Italy additionally having significant exposure to sectors with high transformation risks (47%), these new risks are likely to pose a particular challenge for Italy.

