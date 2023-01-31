European stocks are underperforming, as IMF forecasts of a UK contraction in 2023 have coincided with a collapse in German retail sales, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.
UK economic outlook remains bleak as US-UK inflation gap grows
“The week is in full swing, with a raft of IMF growth forecasts adding extra spice to an already jam packed day of data. Investor sentiment remains uncertain in Europe, with the FTSE 250 particularly coming under pressure in the wake of an IMF report that forecast the UK to be the only nation they covered to contract in 2023. The decision to revise the UK growth outlook in favour of a negative figure comes amid warnings of energy-fuelled inflationary pressures, pre-pandemic employment levels, and tight fiscal policies. For the UK, the difficulty bringing inflation under control cannot be understated as a concern going forward, with the current 10.5% headline CPI figure standing in stark contrast to the US figure of 6.5%. Until we see UK inflation brought under control in a meaningful manner, there is reason to believe that the Bank of England will require a higher for longer approach to rates compared with the Fed. ”
Strong dollar and growth concerns drive European underperformance
“The latest eurozone GDP release saw the region slow down to 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022, although this did outperform market estimates of -0.1%. Nonetheless, a surprise 5.3% collapse in German retail sales for December highlighted the ongoing difficulties in the region, with economic pressures providing a warning sign for retailers hoping for a strong end to the year. Once again we are seeing a case of consumers spending more and receiving less, with businesses incentivised into raising margins to make up for lower volumes. ”
