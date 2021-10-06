European stocks are pulling back as increasing energy prices and worse than expected economic data from Germany worsened an already troubled mood. Markets are echoing the negative performance seen during the Asian session and are dropping to multi month lows with the German Dax breaking below the key 15,000 point level after falling over 2%. Investors await today’s ADP jobs report from the US which could give an indication of what to expect from Friday’s NFP report and are looking for signs of continued economic recovery despite rising inflation and supply constraints continuing to complicate the situation.

Energy prices continue to climb after OPEC decision

Fuel prices have continued to rise after OPEC+ decided to not change its production increase policy despite higher energy prices impacting economic recovery by leading to significant increases in costs of living and production. While there is a clear deficit in the energy market, mainly caused by a rebound in demand, the colder weather forecast for the coming months could increase pressure and perhaps lead the Oil producers to adapt their strategy in the near future. Meanwhile, Brent continues to reach new highs after gaining over 7% in the last week and currently hovers at the highest level since 2018 at around $82,30. Traders await today’s EIA petroleum status report after yesterday’s API report showed a 950,000 build and will be looking to see if inventories continue to increase in the US which could indicate the need for a price adjustment in the near future.