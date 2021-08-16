European stock markets retreated as traders focused on weak data from China and rising covid-19 cases, while closely monitoring geopolitical developments.

Asian equities slumped after China reported a sharp slowdown in its factory output and retail sales growth in July. With markets looking to China to spearhead global economic recovery from the pandemic-led contraction, sentiment was severely hurt when the world's second-largest economy reported a mere 6.4% rise in industrial production in July, versus 8.3% in June and the consensus estimate of 7.8%. China’s retail sales grew 8.5% in July, representing decelerating sharply from the 12.1% achieved in June and widely missing expectations of 11.5% growth.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics also expressed concern around the economic recovery being “unstable and uneven,” citing the rise in covid-19 cases and flooding as among the reasons.

Markets came under further pressure as news flowed out of Afghanistan. While the Afghan government collapsed almost overnight, traders grew increasingly concerned about the long-term effects of the Taliban taking full control of the region.

Investors also responded to rising covid-19 cases in Asia, with Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines reporting record high numbers. While the highly transmissible Delta variant of covid-19 drove daily deaths in Russia to a record high, cases in Europe also spiked, with Germany announcing the highest cases since May. Traders were also worried about a slowdown in the vaccination drive.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 had declined by 0.55% to 473.19 by 3pm CET. The German Dax 30, France’s CAC 40 and the UK’s FTSE 100 were down 0.43%, 0.81%, and 1.19%, respectively.

Gold gained 0.11% as investors scurried to the safety of the yellow metal. Meanwhile, Wall Street prepared for opening in the negative zone, with Dow, S&P and Nasdaq stock futures all shedding more than 0.30%.

EURUSD

The EUR/USD declined steadily through early trading, falling to as low as 1.1767. Traders took profit after the euro recorded its steepest climb in 12 weeks on Friday. Although the pair breached the 1.1800 resistance level on Friday, it could not hold its gains. The EUR/USD has been tracking a downward trend-line since the beginning of June, which limits upside and makes it unlikely for the pair to breach the 1.1800 level today.



USDCAD

Although the USD/CAD trended higher in early trading today, it was unable to breach the key 1.2600 resistance level. At the same time, the pair respected the 1.2500 support level as well, with the US dollar rising against other major currencies. Commodity prices mixed trading limited the loonie’s upside. The USD/CAD is unlikely to hold gains in the coming days, although the 200-day moving-average suggests support at 1.2579.

GBPUSD

The GBP/USD has remained range bound through August, after staging a sharp upturn in the back half of July. However, the pair has been struggling to achieve higher highs and lower lows. The British pound can gain momentum if the pair breaks the 1.3870 resistance level.