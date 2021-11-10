A rise in Chinese PPI has taken year-on-year factory input price growth up to 13.5%. With US CPI due out later, there is a strong chance we will see another reminder of how Chinese manufacturers invariably pass some of that cost on to the Western consumer. In the UK, Marks & Spencer and ITV have enjoyed a strong start to the day.

Slow start in Europe as Chinese PPI continues to rise.

Marks & Spencer enjoy boost from improved outlook.

ITV shares jump as revenues back above pre-pandemic levels.

Another slow start for European trade comes off the back of a Asian session dominated by fears around the seemingly insatiable inflation pressure being felt by manufacturers. Overnight data out of China saw PPI inflation reach a 26-year high, with input prices clearly having a damaging effect on factory operations in the country. Despite Chinese efforts to quell coal and iron ore prices, the continued rise in prices does provide a warning sign for growth prospects given the recent energy-fuelled factory outages. Today also sees CPI inflation data out of the US, which is expected to similarly gain ground on predictions of 5.8% annual growth to October. Notably, there is a close link between Chinese PPI and US CPI, with the rising pricing pressures in Asia clearly being felt by Western consumers.

Fears around supply chains issues and rising input prices have been cast aside by Marks & Spencer today, with the high-street chain enjoying a sharp uptick in valuation thanks to a 40% increase to their full-year pre-tax profit outlook. While the stock has experienced a bumpy ride over the years, today represents the second upward revision to the profit outlook in as many quarters. Having only been able to manage one profit upgrade so far in the 21st century, many will see this as a major turning point for the troubled firm.

ITV shares have enjoyed an impressive 11% rise in early trade today, with the broadcaster seeing a 28% rise in revenues to take them 8% above pre-pandemic levels. Advertising revenues expected to reach record highs thanks to a predicted 24% rise this year. With the firm managing to make £30 million of savings this year, the rise in revenues should continue to help drive profits as we close out the year.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 63 points lower, at 36,257.