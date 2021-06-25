European indices are largely flat in early trade, with the BoE-led gains of yesterday falling away. Sector-wise, US banking stress tests highlight optimism for banks, while airlines have seen little upside despite yesterday’s green list additions.
European indices flat in early trade.
US stress tests highlight growing confidence.
Airline uncertainty remains despite green list additions.
Today has seen a return to the indecisive mood evident throughout much of the week, with yesterday’s boost courtesy of the Bank of England proving short-lived. That Bank of England meeting did alleviate fears of a hawkish swing across the central banks, but ultimately whether the BoE or the Fed are right will come down to the trajectory of inflation over the coming months. High street and energy names are on the rise in the UK today, with the prospect of a full reopening helping to lift sentiment. Meanwhile, US banking stress tests provided grounds for optimism in the financial sector, with all 23 banks showing an ability to overcome a scenario of 10.8% unemployment and a 55% decline in stocks. This could soon lead to a raft of buybacks and dividends in a move that highlights the confidence evident as we move out of a very uncertain period.
Airlines have failed to advance on the news that the government has decided to expand its list of ‘green’ countries. With summer in full swing, the news that airlines can soon ramp-up trips to the likes of Malta, the Balearics, and Barbados should help provide greater confidence going forward. However, the rise of the Delta variant in the UK has raised a major risk that we could soon see the EU place quarantine restrictions upon all visitors from our shores. Meanwhile, many had hoped for a removal of restrictions for those holidaymakers with two-jabs, but rather predictably the government have opted for a more cautious approach.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 79 points higher, at 34,276.
