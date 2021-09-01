European stocks on the rise as manufacturing PMI surveys improve

Improved manufacturing PMI surveys have helped lift sentiment in Europe, feeding off a largely positive Asian session. Meanwhile, energy markets are looking upwards ahead of the latest OPEC meeting.

European markets push higher as manufacturing PMI surveys improve.

Chinese economy under pressure as Covid restrictions see services and manufacturing contract.

Energy stocks on the rise ahead of OPEC meeting.

European markets are on the rise in early trade today, with the Spanish Ibex leading the way thanks to an impressive 2% push higher. In a morning dominated by PMI releases, we have largely seen upward momentum for growth in European manufacturing. In the UK, a welcome upward revision to the manufacturing PMI belies the fact that this simply confirms a dramatic drop in momentum in August as supply constraints hold back the economic recovery. Availability and pricing of inputs show little signs of letting up, while the tight availability of ships provides another pinch point that can hold back exports. Nonetheless, Europe is in good shape compared with the Chinese experience, with Covid-related restrictions in the Asian powerhouse driving the Caixin manufacturing PMI into contraction territory. As ever it is the services sector which suffers the most as government restrictions come into play, with the Chinese non-manufacturing PMI survey collapsing into a 18-month low of 47.5. The prospect of declining economic activity out of China has done little to dent confidence elsewhere, with the Australian dollar enjoying a rare period of strength this week. Despite the dour data, we are seeing investors find value in oversold Chinese stocks this week, with Standard Chartered and Burberry following up a positive overnight session for the Chinese CSI 300.

Energy stocks are gaining ground ahead of a relatively busy day for the sector. Today sees OPEC come back into the fold, with the group expected to push through another 400k barrels a day production increase for the month of October. Joe Biden may hope for lower energy prices, yet we have seen precious few signs that OPEC+ are going to shift from their well laid out plans for a maximum 400k bpd increase per month. The Delta variant does provide one potential hinderance from a demand perspective, yet Europe certainly highlights the upward trajectory as vaccination efforts curb hospitalisations. Hurricane season in the US always throws up potential blackout periods for US production on the South coast, and that is coming back into play this week as 94% of the production in the Gulf of Mexico is offline.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 127 points higher, at 35,488.