The Australian dollar tilted upwards on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made its first interest rate hike in 11 years. The bank decided to hike interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.35%. The rate hike was the first sign that the bank was moving away from the emergency policy it implemented in 2020 as the pandemic started. In a statement, the RBA governor said that the bank will likely implement additional rate hikes this year in a bid to slow inflation. He said that the country’s inflation will likely rise to about 6% this year.
The euro rose after the relatively encouraging data from the European Commission. According to Eurostat, the bloc’s unemployment rate declined to a record low in March as the economic growth continued. The jobless rate dropped o 6.8% from the previous 6.9%. This happened as the number of unemployed people in the bloc fell by 76,000 to 11.27 million. Additional data from the region revealed that the German unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.0%. In the Euro area, the producer price index rose to 36.8%, signaling that prices are in a strong upward trend.
Global stocks were mixed on Tuesday as the earnings season continued. In Europe, BNP Paribas said that its revenue and profitability increased sharply in the first quarter. Its revenue rose to 11.7% while its net income rose by 19.2% to 2.1 billion euros. The company lamented that the slowdown in dealmaking had impacted its growth. In the UK, BP said that its profit jumped as the price of crude oil and natural gas jumped. The firm took a $20 billion paper loss for exiting its Russian business. Elsewhere, in the United States, Pfizer said that it had a strong quarter helped by the strong demand for vaccines.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair rose to an intraday high of 1.0567, which was the highest level since Friday. On the four-hour chart, the pair is above the important support at 1.0480. It has also moved slightly above the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index has moved from the oversold level. The Stochastic Oscillator has also pointed upwards. The pair will likely remain in this range ahead of the upcoming Fed decision.
USD/CHF
The USDCHF pair declined sharply as the US dollar retreated. It is trading at 0.9722, which was the lowest level since Friday. On the 4H chart, the pair moved below the middle line of the Bollinger Bands while the Relative Strength Index moved slightly below the oversold level. The MACD is also above the neutral point. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as bears target the lower side of the Bollinger Bands at 0.9650.
USD/CAD
The USDCAD pair moved sideways as investors refocused on the upcoming interest rate decision by the Fed. It is trading at 1.2855, which is between the middle and upper lines of the Bollinger Bands. The Stochastic Oscillator has pointed downwards while the RSI is slightly above the neutral level at 50. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this level.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.