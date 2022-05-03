The Australian dollar tilted upwards on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made its first interest rate hike in 11 years. The bank decided to hike interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.35%. The rate hike was the first sign that the bank was moving away from the emergency policy it implemented in 2020 as the pandemic started. In a statement, the RBA governor said that the bank will likely implement additional rate hikes this year in a bid to slow inflation. He said that the country’s inflation will likely rise to about 6% this year.

The euro rose after the relatively encouraging data from the European Commission. According to Eurostat, the bloc’s unemployment rate declined to a record low in March as the economic growth continued. The jobless rate dropped o 6.8% from the previous 6.9%. This happened as the number of unemployed people in the bloc fell by 76,000 to 11.27 million. Additional data from the region revealed that the German unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.0%. In the Euro area, the producer price index rose to 36.8%, signaling that prices are in a strong upward trend.

Global stocks were mixed on Tuesday as the earnings season continued. In Europe, BNP Paribas said that its revenue and profitability increased sharply in the first quarter. Its revenue rose to 11.7% while its net income rose by 19.2% to 2.1 billion euros. The company lamented that the slowdown in dealmaking had impacted its growth. In the UK, BP said that its profit jumped as the price of crude oil and natural gas jumped. The firm took a $20 billion paper loss for exiting its Russian business. Elsewhere, in the United States, Pfizer said that it had a strong quarter helped by the strong demand for vaccines.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair rose to an intraday high of 1.0567, which was the highest level since Friday. On the four-hour chart, the pair is above the important support at 1.0480. It has also moved slightly above the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index has moved from the oversold level. The Stochastic Oscillator has also pointed upwards. The pair will likely remain in this range ahead of the upcoming Fed decision.

USD/CHF

The USDCHF pair declined sharply as the US dollar retreated. It is trading at 0.9722, which was the lowest level since Friday. On the 4H chart, the pair moved below the middle line of the Bollinger Bands while the Relative Strength Index moved slightly below the oversold level. The MACD is also above the neutral point. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as bears target the lower side of the Bollinger Bands at 0.9650.

USD/CAD

The USDCAD pair moved sideways as investors refocused on the upcoming interest rate decision by the Fed. It is trading at 1.2855, which is between the middle and upper lines of the Bollinger Bands. The Stochastic Oscillator has pointed downwards while the RSI is slightly above the neutral level at 50. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this level.