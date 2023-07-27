The ECB’s dovish hike has powered a strong rally in European indices, and a generally bullish atmosphere pervades stocks this afternoon, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
European markets in surge mode
“The Fed helped US markets to edge higher yesterday, but that was nothing compared to the gains seen in European indices this afternoon. Far from pouring cold water on the rally, Christine Lagarde has energised it anew with hints that the ECB’s rate hike campaign could actually be at an end. This was more dovish than markets had been expecting, and has resulted in a surge for the Dax, CAC and others. So far there is no sign of any summer weakness for stock markets, with even strong US data failing to put a dent in bullish sentiment.”
FTSE 100 returns to 7700
“While the FTSE’s surge has slowed this week, the overall picture remains firmly bullish. Shell and Barclays have been the big detractors this afternoon, but despite this the index seems to have more upside ahead. Looking ahead, the BoE seems set to follow the Fed and ECB’s lead on rates, and a dovish tone next week should help UK stocks to make up some lost ground.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1000 following ECB-inspired selloff
EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1000 in the American session on Thursday but remains on track to register large daily losses. The pair is undermined by ECB President Lagarde's dovish comments and the renewed US Dollar strength on impressive GDP growth data.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2850, looks to post daily losses
GBP/USD staged a modest rebound and rose above 1.2850 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Following the sharp decline seen after the upbeat US Q2 GDP data, the risk-positive market atmosphere helps the pair limit its losses.
Gold trades deep in negative territory below $1,950
Gold price came under heavy bearish pressure and slumped below $1,950. After the data from the US showed that the economy expanded at an annual rate of 2.4% in Q2, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield surged beyond 3.9% and weighed on XAU/USD.
Meta's Zuckerberg reaffirms commitment to metaverse, AI; Worldcoin struggles
Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta has not given up on the metaverse despite the firm’s pivot to AI in the past few months. The metaverse vision and AI investments are the top two priorities for Zuckerberg, according to the recent earnings call.
PLTR advances in Thursday premarket as NASDAQ 100 futures pump
Palantir stock benefits from neutral Fed meeting. Fed Chair Powell says economy unlikely to crash this year. Meta Platforms has lifted other tech stocks with its earnings beat.