Share:

The ECB’s dovish hike has powered a strong rally in European indices, and a generally bullish atmosphere pervades stocks this afternoon, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

European markets in surge mode

“The Fed helped US markets to edge higher yesterday, but that was nothing compared to the gains seen in European indices this afternoon. Far from pouring cold water on the rally, Christine Lagarde has energised it anew with hints that the ECB’s rate hike campaign could actually be at an end. This was more dovish than markets had been expecting, and has resulted in a surge for the Dax, CAC and others. So far there is no sign of any summer weakness for stock markets, with even strong US data failing to put a dent in bullish sentiment.”

FTSE 100 returns to 7700

“While the FTSE’s surge has slowed this week, the overall picture remains firmly bullish. Shell and Barclays have been the big detractors this afternoon, but despite this the index seems to have more upside ahead. Looking ahead, the BoE seems set to follow the Fed and ECB’s lead on rates, and a dovish tone next week should help UK stocks to make up some lost ground.”