Heading into the close, the FTSE 100 is down 20 points, while European markets have dropped back on changes to vaccine policy.
- Early gains disappear, with risk assets heading lower after a strong week
- EU countries halt use of AstraZeneca vaccine
- Wednesday’s Fed meeting in focus
The day has turned from small gains to losses, as markets hit what can best be described as an ‘air pocket’ i.e. a sudden outbreak of volatility on little actual news. All seemed to be going well for risk, with bond yields dropping back, but it looks like the uninterrupted march higher of the past week has finally hit a wall. Unsurprisingly the damage is heavily-concentrated in Europe which has endured a reversal today on news that a host of countries will halt the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The EU’s inability to construct an effective vaccine policy months ago continues to haunt it, with the latest decision appearing to arise from an overreaction to isolated incidences. With Italy facing another wave of infection now really isn’t the time to reduce the vaccine options available to European populations, and the prospect of an extended crisis in Europe even as the UK and US move fully into the recovery stage threatens to undo much of the rally in European markets of recent months.
But the news will not leave the UK and US immune, and we have seen the selling spread to Wall Street, helped along by a ‘sell the fact’ feeling now that the $1.9 trillion stimulus has been passed. Some nervousness will persist ahead of the Fed meeting on Wednesday, given how concerned markets are about the path of Fed policy. Central banks are in focus throughout the week really, BoE governor Bailey being the latest to attempt to downplay the inflation concerns that seem to lurk in all corners of the market.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
