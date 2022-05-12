Key highlights
Britain's economy unexpectedly shrank 0.1% in March after a slump in car sales due to supply-chain problems, marking a weak end to the first quarter of a year when the risk of recession is looming.
Japan's current account surplus widened in March, finance ministry data showed, easing some concerns about the country's balance of payments as hefty gains in investment incomes more than offset surging fuel costs.
East Asian economic leaders warned of risks to the region's outlook and pledged to remain committed to market stability and sound fiscal policy. Economic risks included unexpectedly early rises in interest rates "in some advanced nations", runaway inflation, and supply chain disruption on top of the war in Ukraine, FMs and central bank governors said in a joint statement.
India's retail inflation soared to an eight-year high of 7.79% in April on annual basis mainly due to stubbornly high food prices, remaining above the RBI's upper tolerance level for the fourth month in a row. Separately, India’s factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production, witnessed a growth of 1.9% in March, two separate data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation showed.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair open gaped up at 77.49 and traded within the range of 77.3700-77.6250. The pair closed the day at 77.4150 levels. The USDINR pair ended at fresh record high tracking strength in the dollar index and the huge selloff in domestic equities as robust U.S. inflation data gave fresh impetus to the surging dollar. Fragile risk sentiments and the weakness in domestic stocks added to the demand for the dollar.
Global currency updates
The euro traded down against the US dollar tracking the strong dollar after the latest consumer inflation data from the United States. Lately, multiple European Central Bank officials, including President Christine Lagarde and Vice President Luis de Guindos, flagged fears of inflation while also fuelling calls for the July rate hike. The GBPUSD pair was also down after following the disappointment from the latest stream of the UK data. The UK's first readings of the Q1 2022 GDP eased to 0.8% QoQ, below 1.0% forecasts while the monthly negative print of -0.1% for March. Finland and Sweden wants to join NATO immediately that caused euro to depreciate.
Bond market
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dropped by around 10 basis points to 2.83%. April’s consumer price index, released yesterday, rose 8.3% year-on-year higher than the anticipated 8.1% growth in inflation, but was below March’s 8.5% CPI reading. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 3% following the release of the U.S. CPI report, but then eased back. The U.S. Fed is most likely to increase the interest rates by another 50 bps in the next meeting to control inflation. Investors today continued their search for safety and flooded into bonds as the relentless selling persisted in the stock market, pushing Treasury yields lower.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks traded negatively falling by more than 2% today. Expectations of high CPI for April were evident as all the sectoral indices closed in the red. Foreign Portfolio Investors are on a continued selling spree due to the hawkish stance of major central banks. Broader markets also bore the brunt of the risk-off sentiment in the market, with the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 indices falling almost 2% each.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the US Initial Jobless Claims and PPI data."
European stocks fell sharply as global markets digested the latest inflation reading out of the United States. The reading has sparked concerns that a path of aggressive rate hiking lies ahead. U.S. stock futures declined, pointing to the second day of turbulence in markets driven by stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0400 as US stocks rebound
EUR/USD seems to have steadied near 1.0400 in the early American session on Thursday. With Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from opening lows, the greenback struggles to continue to gather strength, helping the pair limit its losses for the time being.
GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2200, stays in negative territory
GBP/USD has managed to recover from the multi-year low it touched below 1.2200 earlier in the day, supported by the modest improvement witnessed in risk mood. The pair, however, stays in negative territory and remains on track to post its lowest daily close since May 2020.
Gold retreats toward $1,840 despite falling US yields
Gold has lost its traction and retreated toward $1,840 in the second half of the day. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 2% on the day, the dollar preserves its strength after mixed PPI data and weighs on XAU/USD.
Like Terra’s UST, another stablecoin lost peg and you’ll freak out when you see which one
Tether plummeted to $0.96 during Asian trading hours on Coinbase, losing its $1 peg. The largest stablecoin by market cap appears to be following the path of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST).
AMD shares buoyed in mid-morning trade after initial fall
AMD stock is trying its best at a turnaround. The much-watched semiconductor stock opened all the way down at $83.27 at the open but one hour in has made its way back to $86.92, a lost of just 1.1%.