Key highlights

Britain's economy unexpectedly shrank 0.1% in March after a slump in car sales due to supply-chain problems, marking a weak end to the first quarter of a year when the risk of recession is looming.

Japan's current account surplus widened in March, finance ministry data showed, easing some concerns about the country's balance of payments as hefty gains in investment incomes more than offset surging fuel costs.

East Asian economic leaders warned of risks to the region's outlook and pledged to remain committed to market stability and sound fiscal policy. Economic risks included unexpectedly early rises in interest rates "in some advanced nations", runaway inflation, and supply chain disruption on top of the war in Ukraine, FMs and central bank governors said in a joint statement.

India's retail inflation soared to an eight-year high of 7.79% in April on annual basis mainly due to stubbornly high food prices, remaining above the RBI's upper tolerance level for the fourth month in a row. Separately, India’s factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production, witnessed a growth of 1.9% in March, two separate data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation showed.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair open gaped up at 77.49 and traded within the range of 77.3700-77.6250. The pair closed the day at 77.4150 levels. The USDINR pair ended at fresh record high tracking strength in the dollar index and the huge selloff in domestic equities as robust U.S. inflation data gave fresh impetus to the surging dollar. Fragile risk sentiments and the weakness in domestic stocks added to the demand for the dollar.

Global currency updates

The euro traded down against the US dollar tracking the strong dollar after the latest consumer inflation data from the United States. Lately, multiple European Central Bank officials, including President Christine Lagarde and Vice President Luis de Guindos, flagged fears of inflation while also fuelling calls for the July rate hike. The GBPUSD pair was also down after following the disappointment from the latest stream of the UK data. The UK's first readings of the Q1 2022 GDP eased to 0.8% QoQ, below 1.0% forecasts while the monthly negative print of -0.1% for March. Finland and Sweden wants to join NATO immediately that caused euro to depreciate.

Bond market

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dropped by around 10 basis points to 2.83%. April’s consumer price index, released yesterday, rose 8.3% year-on-year higher than the anticipated 8.1% growth in inflation, but was below March’s 8.5% CPI reading. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 3% following the release of the U.S. CPI report, but then eased back. The U.S. Fed is most likely to increase the interest rates by another 50 bps in the next meeting to control inflation. Investors today continued their search for safety and flooded into bonds as the relentless selling persisted in the stock market, pushing Treasury yields lower.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmarks traded negatively falling by more than 2% today. Expectations of high CPI for April were evident as all the sectoral indices closed in the red. Foreign Portfolio Investors are on a continued selling spree due to the hawkish stance of major central banks. Broader markets also bore the brunt of the risk-off sentiment in the market, with the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 indices falling almost 2% each.

Evening sunshine

"Focus to be on the US Initial Jobless Claims and PPI data."

European stocks fell sharply as global markets digested the latest inflation reading out of the United States. The reading has sparked concerns that a path of aggressive rate hiking lies ahead. U.S. stock futures declined, pointing to the second day of turbulence in markets driven by stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation.