Last week ended on a positive note, and this week started with a solid risk appetite, as the US jobs data hinted at a finally loosening jobs market, while Chinese stocks rallied on further measures deployed by the Chinese government to support the country’s faltering property market.

But the European stock markets aren’t in a good position to benefit from the news as activity slows while inflation remains high due to rising energy prices.

The EURUSD sank below 200-DMA, as the barrel of US crude traded past $86pb, as oil bulls continued buying the tight supply narrative from OPEC+.

Also, the European nat gas futures remain highly volatile due to strikes in Australia. Hundreds of Chevron workers will be going on a strike on September 7. Strikes cause decent positive pressure and a lot of volatility in TTF futures.