Last week ended on a positive note, and this week started with a solid risk appetite, as the US jobs data hinted at a finally loosening jobs market, while Chinese stocks rallied on further measures deployed by the Chinese government to support the country’s faltering property market.
But the European stock markets aren’t in a good position to benefit from the news as activity slows while inflation remains high due to rising energy prices.
The EURUSD sank below 200-DMA, as the barrel of US crude traded past $86pb, as oil bulls continued buying the tight supply narrative from OPEC+.
Also, the European nat gas futures remain highly volatile due to strikes in Australia. Hundreds of Chevron workers will be going on a strike on September 7. Strikes cause decent positive pressure and a lot of volatility in TTF futures.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0800 after Eurozone Sentix, Lagarde speech eyed
EUR/USD is dropping back below 1.0800 in the European session on Monday. The pair has come under fresh selling pressure after the dismal Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence data. The downside, however, remains limited amid a weaker US Dollar. ECB Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias above 1.2600
GBP/USD is edging higher toward 1.2650 amid a subdued USD demand in the European trading hours. The uncertainty over the Fed's rate-hike path is seen as a key factor undermining the USD. The lack of any meaningful buying warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
Gold bulls brace for $1,970, focus on Fed, China
Gold Price remains on the front foot as bulls prod the early August swing high while keeping the reins past the $1,936-38 support confluence. The precious metal cheers the US Dollar’s retreat amid fears about the Federal Reserve’s policy pivot, especially after witnessing mostly downbeat figures in the last few days.
Arbitrum proposes 75 million ARB distribution, critics worry about impact on ARB price
The Arbitrum community will vote on an Arbitrum Improvement Proposal that calls for the distribution of 75 million ARB tokens to active protocols on the chain. The proposal is aimed at meeting short-term community needs.
September's key themes: The goldilocks scenario, the central bank tightening end and a much-anticipated IPO
The US markets are closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, which should mean that markets are quiet at the start of the week. However, September can be an epoch-shifting month for financial markets, and historically one that is bad for equities.