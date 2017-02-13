European stock markets followed Asian equities higher
European stock markets followed Asian equities higher, as investors are relieved Trump has put his bellicose attitude towards Asia aside during a visit of Japanese PM Abe and a phone call to the Chinese president Xi.
The European Commission raised its 2017 forecast for euro‐area GDP to 1.6% from a November prediction of 1.5% and expects 1.8% growth next year. Inflation will accelerate to 1.7% in 2017, versus a previous estimate of 1.4%, before slowing to 1.4% in 2018.
In the risk‐on environment, the Turkisk lira, the South African rand and the Russian ruble were the best performing EM currencies. Gold and core bonds declined, while oil retreated following Friday's rally.
Greece PM Tsipras lashed out again at the IMF, as the auditors insisted on legislation that would trigger further budget cuts if fiscal targets are missed. Athens has only about a week to reconcile those differences before the Fund concludes its review
Saudi Arabia told OPEC that it cut oil production by the most in more than eight years, going beyond its obligations under a deal to balance world markets. It didn't help the oil price today though.
Bank of France Governor Villeroy cautioned French voters about the costs of withdrawing from the euro, noting that local interest rates are already rising on concerns about this year's presidential election. Exit would increase the debt service by €30B annually. Scare mongering was counterproductive in the Brexit referendum and the US elections.
