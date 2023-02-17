DAX 40 - FTSE 100 - DXY - GBPUSD - EURUSD Elliott Wave.
Market Summary USD DXY higher, Indices and FX Pairs lower.
Elliott Wave Analysis Wave iii) of C of (2).
Trading Strategies.On the short side.
Expect the USD Dollar DXY to continue to move higher to DXY 105 while the European Indices, EURUSD, GBPUSD move lower creating short trade opportunies. The video point out price point targets using the TradingLevels and Elliott Wave structures.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears take a breather on the way to 200-DMA
AUD/USD picks up bids from intraday low as it consolidates the weekly low around a multi-day bottom during Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the Aussie pair prints mild losses around 0.6865.
USD/JPY picks up bids above 134.00 as BoJ vs. Fed battle intensifies amid strong yields
USD/JPY regains upside momentum near the 1.5-month high, following a retreat from the multi-day top, as the Yen pair renews its intraday high near 134.20 as Tokyo opens for Friday.
Gold bears are not throwing in the towell yet, target $1,825
The Gold price bears are moving in and are targeting the $1,825 level that has been screaming out since the start of the move in early February. Gold price is trading at $1,826 as the US dollar surges with pent-up demand.
Dogecoin: Will DOGE escape 100 days of rangebound trading?
Dogecoin price formed a range in early November and has been stuck inside these barriers to this day. Despite the recent bullishness in the market, DOGE has failed to escape this confinement, denoting the lack of interest in the meme coin among market participants.
Crucial levels ahead
Better data has boosted hawkish Federal Reserve and European Central Bank expectations. But this time, the back end of the curve has been lifted to a greater degree. In Bunds especially, the 10Y yield is now approaching the upper end of its recent range.