Elliott Wave Analysis SP500 DAX 40 STOXX 50 FTSE 100 DXY GBPUSD EURUSD
European Stock Market: DAX Performance Index ^GDAXI INDEXDB: DAX 40 Chart and Forecasts. FTSE 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50, Forex EURUSD GBPUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Technical Analysis
European Stock Market Daily News Headlines: Forex and Indices are rolling off their current highs into a corrective pattern, that is not quite half way through.
Market Indices Overview: If the DXY US Dollar develops support on 105 then expect GBP, EURO, DAX, EuroStock and FTSE lower, probably not in the next session, but Wednesday.
Euro Indices Elliott Wave count: Wave b) of 4
Elliott Wave Trading Strategy: See video
Video Chapters:
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
04:28 EURO STOXX 50.
05:27 UKX / FTSE 100.
06:19 Forex GBPUSD / EURUSD / DXY.
