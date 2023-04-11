European shares hover at one-month high despite IMF downwardly revised growth

Share:

European equity indices benefitted from risk-on sentiment and traded in one-month highs after their prolonged Easter weekends, says Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks remain bid despite IMF downwardly revised growth outlook

“European stock indices continued to rise on Tuesday despite the IMF expecting global growth to slow from 3.4% in 2022 to a downwardly revised 2.8% this year. US equity indices traded flat to slightly negative ahead of Wednesday's US FOMC minutes and March inflation report which are to guide investors ahead of the start of the Q1 earnings season which kicks off on Friday.”

Recent greenback appreciation stalled ahead of US CPI release

“Last week's appreciation in the US dollar, boosted by Friday’s strong US employment data as investors factor in a near 70% probablility of another 25 basis-point Fed rate hike, has given way to some profit taking and depreciation in the greenback ahead of Wednesday's inflation data. The price of gold and silver benefitted with the latter trading close to last week's near one-year highs while the oil price is also seen to head higher.”