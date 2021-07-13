European stocks are putting in a mixed performance, despite all-time highs being reached on Wall Street overnight. Banks are in focus, and caution dominates as investors look ahead to US inflation data and the start of banking season.

UK banks are on the rise after the BoE removed pandemic-era curbs on dividend payments, with immediate effect. The effective scrapping of dividend restrictions on UK banks has lifted the heavyweight sector, helping the FTSE outperform its European peers.

Commodity prices started the session on the front foot following upbeat export data from China. China saw exports grow much more strongly than forecast in June, amid the global economic recovery. However, commodity prices have since come under pressure as the US dollar strides higher.

Looking ahead, US banks will be under the spotlight as the second-quarter earnings season gets underway. Expectations are high, with S&P500 companies expected to see earnings grow 65% year-on-year.

The big US banks are expected to see earnings rise triple digits year on year as the economy recovered. The 117% earnings growth forecast is thanks mainly to easy comparisons. This time a year ago, the industry was struggling through Covid lockdowns with no vaccine in sight. The economic reopening provided a tailwind through Q1. However, headwinds could start to pick up for the banks.

Trading activity is likely to have calmed considerably in Q2, after a stellar first quarter. In fact, lackluster trading could well weigh on revenues as the stock market trading in a holding pattern between April and June.

In addition to weaker trading revenue, low-interest rates are also expected to keep net interest income depressed. Given that banks are trading at all-time highs, the market will be looking for upbeat numbers and a strong outlook. The question is whether the banks can tick all the boxes.

FX – Fed talk boosts the US dollar

The US dollar is rallying higher as investors bet on the Fed tightening policy sooner. Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis President Jim Bullard said he believed the Fed should start reining in its bond-buying in the near future. When one of the Fed's more dovish members on the FOMC starts talking about tightening policy, the US dollar listens. However, the comments are in stark comparison to other Federal Reserve members, who are discussing the dangers of withdrawing stimulus too soon.

All eyes will now be on the CPI inflation data for clues about whether the spike in inflation will persist. Expectations are for CPI to remain elevated in June at 4.9% YoY, just a tick down from 5% in May.

Oil rises ahead of inventory data

Oil prices are on the rise, rebounding after a slight decline in the previous session as investors look ahead to the release of inventory data later today. Expectations are for a further draw in inventories, highlighting tightness in the oil market. However, concerns over the spread of the Covid Delta variant could keep gains capped.

Another draw in inventories would make the eighth straight week of declines in crude stockpiles. Furthermore, China's crude imports edged up in June from May, although they were still down from a year earlier.

Optimism surrounding the global economic recovery is keeping the price of oil underpinned even as the OPEC+ group is yet to make progress on agreeing to output increases. With tensions still elevated between the group, or more specifically between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, hope of an agreement is still some way off.

Gold looks to inflation data

Gold is edging higher after a quiet start to the week. The precious metal has struggled to make real headway since booking solid gains in the previous week. Falling treasury yields and concerns over rising Covid cases offered support to the precious metal last week and continue to underpin gold this week.

A slightly dovish tone from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, who said that the US economy has not achieved the substantial further progress for the Fed to start reducing asset purchases, is also extending support to gold. His comments boosted hopes of easy monetary policy hanging around for a while yet. However, the US dollar hovering around a 13-week high could keep caps on any rally.

Attention will now turn towards today’s CPI data. Inflation concerns have eased recently. However, a stronger than forecast reading could quickly unnerve investors again and drag on demand for gold. A move back below USD1800 – the key psychological level – could open the door for a move towards the June low of USD1750.