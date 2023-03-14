The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday has brought on the highest volatile market conditions of 2023 so far, particularly in the most critical asset of all US interest rates.
And even with over 100 bp cuts priced in, equities have not rallied hard, suggesting buyers think a fire sale is on the way, especially if the global financial plumbing gets clogged, which would clearly lead to some horrible market outcomes, not to mention recession risk seems more plausible again.
Indeed, it could be time for folks to start squirrelling money under the mattress.
The CPI report was set up to guide the Fed to 50bps. Clearly, that debate has shifted since markets are even pricing in some chance now that they don't hike at all, with the hike priced in for next week now under 20 bp. However, the inflation problem is still there.
Even though the Fed could take a breather in March to figure out the actual contagion risk and with guidance to restart the glide path to the terminal in May, a 25 bp hike next week would confirm their resolve and might prove lethal for risk markets. Still, it could also settle markets as it diminishes thoughts of a panic mode cut and signals to the market that things are not as extremes as the echo chamber hints. ( that is an out-of-the-box view, and don’t hold me to that )
Wall Street Banks, in self-serving fashion, will continue to paint the tape green with pause and rate-cut banter.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
