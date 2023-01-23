Markets remain in FOMC downshift cruise control today. However, with a little impulse from Asia, investors are still left digesting last week's mix of growth data and an uneven cadence of earnings that may have compelled some investors to move to the sidelines even as the broader global growth picture continues to improve amidst a better outlook for China and Europe and decelerating inflation in the US.
Interestingly, despite favourable inflation trends -- and a benign rates environment -- stocks traded lower on the week. As the market pivots from inflation to a growth outlook, which does not look that bad, market participants are still pitching tents in the same too-high valuation camp that may place a ceiling on index performance in the year ahead, even as fundamental catalysts emerge.
A range-bound index, however, can still be fertile ground for alpha. For example, the S&P 500 broke down below 4000 on May 9th. Since that date, Energy and Industrials stocks have posted solid gains. In contrast, Comm Services and Tech have traded lower -- highlighting how important stock picking, rather than Index hugging, has been in navigating the policy and growth tails.
Euro is higher as locked expectations for the Fed to slow the pace by 25bp at its next meeting have the dollar trading on the back foot partly because it sets a more practicable cadence for other central banks to match.
Oil has found a slight bid in Asia on this morning's dip, but there is still a high level of concern about China's consumption post-Lunar New Year that could be holding the proceedings back.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.0900 amid hawkish ECB-speak
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0900, as the Euro keeps the upper hand over the US Dollar at the start of the week on Monday. The pair is underpinned by hawkish ECB commentary and a broad US Dollar weakness. Lagarde eyed.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.2400 as US Dollar drops
GBP/USD is sustaining the bounce above 1.2400 ahead of the London open. Broad-based US Dollar weakness and hopes of stimulus from UK PM Rishi Sunak keep Cable supported amid a quiet start to the week.
Gold bulls need to cross $1,940 for a sustained upside Premium
Gold price is seeing a positive start to a new week, following a down Friday, as bulls fight back control amid the persistent weakness in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields.
How realistic is the Ethereum price target of $2,000?
Ethereum price has been producing higher highs as bulls catch their breath after an explosive rally. This slow movement seems to be setting up for a minor pullback, but depending on Bitcoin price and its liking, things could change drastically.
The Week Ahead: US Q4 GDP, PCE, Tesla and Microsoft results
Having started the first half of last year with two successive quarters of negative GDP growth, the US economy saw a return to positive GDP growth in Q3, of 3.2%, after a late upgrade from, 2.9% at the end of last year, with personal consumption coming in at 2.3%.