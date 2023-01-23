Markets remain in FOMC downshift cruise control today. However, with a little impulse from Asia, investors are still left digesting last week's mix of growth data and an uneven cadence of earnings that may have compelled some investors to move to the sidelines even as the broader global growth picture continues to improve amidst a better outlook for China and Europe and decelerating inflation in the US.

Interestingly, despite favourable inflation trends -- and a benign rates environment -- stocks traded lower on the week. As the market pivots from inflation to a growth outlook, which does not look that bad, market participants are still pitching tents in the same too-high valuation camp that may place a ceiling on index performance in the year ahead, even as fundamental catalysts emerge.

A range-bound index, however, can still be fertile ground for alpha. For example, the S&P 500 broke down below 4000 on May 9th. Since that date, Energy and Industrials stocks have posted solid gains. In contrast, Comm Services and Tech have traded lower -- highlighting how important stock picking, rather than Index hugging, has been in navigating the policy and growth tails.

Euro is higher as locked expectations for the Fed to slow the pace by 25bp at its next meeting have the dollar trading on the back foot partly because it sets a more practicable cadence for other central banks to match.

Oil has found a slight bid in Asia on this morning's dip, but there is still a high level of concern about China's consumption post-Lunar New Year that could be holding the proceedings back.