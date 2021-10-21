European stock markets started the day trading lower after a mixed US session which saw the S&P near it’s all time high while Nasdaq pulled back slightly. Inflation concerns continue to be a key issue troubling markets as rising energy prices, labour shortages along with supply chain complications continue to negatively impact businesses, and ultimately consumers. Investors are also concerned about the Evergarnade situation, which was in the headlines recently, as the 30 day grace period is about to expire which could lead to the Chinese property giant defaulting on their debt, an event which could send shockwaves across global markets. On the other hand, US investors will be keeping an eye on the ongoing Wall Street earnings season as Intel and several airlines are expected to publish their earnings after yesterday’s report from Tesla proved to be better than expected.

Turkish central bank rate decision after Erdogan fires 3 members

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey will announce its monetary policy decision today and the event is likely to increase volatility on the FX market. Despite TRY sinking to record lows and inflation in the country running rampant, the market expects CBRT to cut rates from 18.0% to 17.5%. Such a projection should not come as a surprise given the decision by the Turkish President Erdogan earlier this month to fire 3 CBRT members who opposed the latest rate cut. While today’s rate cut may temporarily alleviate strains placed on the country's currency, it could also give indications of how other central banks may approach a situation where inflation rates managed to get out of hand.