European stock markets started the day trading lower after a mixed US session which saw the S&P near it’s all time high while Nasdaq pulled back slightly. Inflation concerns continue to be a key issue troubling markets as rising energy prices, labour shortages along with supply chain complications continue to negatively impact businesses, and ultimately consumers. Investors are also concerned about the Evergarnade situation, which was in the headlines recently, as the 30 day grace period is about to expire which could lead to the Chinese property giant defaulting on their debt, an event which could send shockwaves across global markets. On the other hand, US investors will be keeping an eye on the ongoing Wall Street earnings season as Intel and several airlines are expected to publish their earnings after yesterday’s report from Tesla proved to be better than expected.
Turkish central bank rate decision after Erdogan fires 3 members
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey will announce its monetary policy decision today and the event is likely to increase volatility on the FX market. Despite TRY sinking to record lows and inflation in the country running rampant, the market expects CBRT to cut rates from 18.0% to 17.5%. Such a projection should not come as a surprise given the decision by the Turkish President Erdogan earlier this month to fire 3 CBRT members who opposed the latest rate cut. While today’s rate cut may temporarily alleviate strains placed on the country's currency, it could also give indications of how other central banks may approach a situation where inflation rates managed to get out of hand.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south on renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD trades at the lower end of its recent range in the 1.1620 price zone, as the greenback benefited from the poor performance of equities and higher government bond yields.
GBP/USD pulls away from 1.3800 on renewed dollar's demand
GBP/USD retraced a portion of Wednesday's during the European trading hours pressured by the renewed USD strength and the souring market mood. With the latest US data failing to trigger a reaction, the pair retreats from 1.3800 but holds nearby.
Gold bulls maintain the pressure as inflation concerns are back
Gold trades at around $1,781.00 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. However, the bright metal has posted a higher high and a higher low for a fourth consecutive day, a sign that buyers are still interested in the safe-haven asset.
Nothing will stop the crypto bull run
Bitcoin hit new all-time highs and looks to set a new target of $100K as next significant number. ETH broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by the end of this week. XRP sees both bears and bulls waiting on the sideline.
Bitcoin soars, can the US economy be far behind? Premium
Bitcoin has had a most optimistic month, rocketing almost 60% higher in three weeks. The US economy is beset with labor shortages, inflation, falling growth and an inability to conclude the pandemic. Join our analysts for a look into two market visions.