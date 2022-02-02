The move higher in stocks continues, but at a more sedate pace, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.



“The flood of buying we saw earlier in the week has eased off, but, fuelled by Alphabet’s strong numbers, the overall outlook still seems positive. A surprise drop for the ADP jobs report has not deterred dip buyers.”

Stock rally cools, but continues nonetheless

“After leaping higher in previous sessions, gains are becoming a little harder to come by for equity markets. A sharp reverse in the ADP payrolls figure has not helped sentiment, but there will be those who are hoping for a resumption of ‘bad news = good news’ for stocks, if a series of poor economic figures causes the Fed to rein in its tightening ambitions, even if they don’t get rid of them entirely.”

Oil inventories slump, but oil prices fail to respond

“The strange combination of a weaker ADP reading but another big drop in crude inventories left crude traders confused this afternoon. Normally the latter should prompt another surge in prices as demand hopes rise, but if the ADP figure has any bearing on Friday’s NFPs then some of the demand expectations will need dialling back as well. In any case, oil looks a bit tired after its huge gains, a view reinforced by its lack of reaction to OPEC’s decision to hold steady on planned production hikes rather than increasing output.”