The move higher in stocks continues, but at a more sedate pace, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
“The flood of buying we saw earlier in the week has eased off, but, fuelled by Alphabet’s strong numbers, the overall outlook still seems positive. A surprise drop for the ADP jobs report has not deterred dip buyers.”
Stock rally cools, but continues nonetheless
“After leaping higher in previous sessions, gains are becoming a little harder to come by for equity markets. A sharp reverse in the ADP payrolls figure has not helped sentiment, but there will be those who are hoping for a resumption of ‘bad news = good news’ for stocks, if a series of poor economic figures causes the Fed to rein in its tightening ambitions, even if they don’t get rid of them entirely.”
Oil inventories slump, but oil prices fail to respond
“The strange combination of a weaker ADP reading but another big drop in crude inventories left crude traders confused this afternoon. Normally the latter should prompt another surge in prices as demand hopes rise, but if the ADP figure has any bearing on Friday’s NFPs then some of the demand expectations will need dialling back as well. In any case, oil looks a bit tired after its huge gains, a view reinforced by its lack of reaction to OPEC’s decision to hold steady on planned production hikes rather than increasing output.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at fresh weekly highs above 1.1300 after dismal US data
EUR/USD is trading at its highest level in a week near 1.1330 in the early American session on Wednesday. The data published by the ADP showed that employment in the US' private sector declined by 301,000 in January, missing the market expectation for an increase of 207,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3600 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum on Wednesday and continues to push higher toward 1.3600. The US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory below 96.00 after the ADP report showed a surprising decline in private sector employment in January.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1,800
Gold is trading in the positive territory above $1,800 as the dollar struggles to find demand on Wednesday The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day following the dismal ADP employment data.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets to favor bears soon
Bitcoin price has more room for upside, Ethereum price shows signs of rejection around the $2,789 to $3,167 supply zone and Ripple price continues to consolidate around the $0.604 support level.
Usually, weak NFP figures have a negative impact on the greenback’s performance against its major rivals but the US Dollar Index didn’t suffer any noticeable losses after the last two releases.