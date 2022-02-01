A stumble on the open for Wall Street has only slightly diminished what is another broadly positive day for equity markets, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
“Wall Street looks a bit exhausted after two back-to-back sessions of big gains, but this should be a passing phase, and is compensated for by the bounce in Europe.”
Wall Street rally cools
“US markets are pausing for breath after yesterday’s strong gains, but fortunately European markets have picked up the strain, so it is not an entirely negative day. A strong reading on the ISM manufacturing index reminds us of the broader health of the US economy, but the rise in the prices paid subcomponent also acts as a pointer towards continued inflation. Today’s weakness in the US will likely be reversed as the week grinds on, but inflation concerns haven’t gone away.”
Markets remain confident of further growth
“Now that the market isn’t quite so obsessed with what the Fed is saying, and with the March FOMC meeting still some way off, it looks like the focus is back on the growing economy and improving earnings. If tonight’s numbers from Alphabet and ones from Amazon later in the week can add to that then investors will most likely keep on buying the dip.”
EUR/USD eases modestly after encouraging US data
The EUR/USD pair eases from its intraday peak and now trades around 1.1240, following an upbeat US January ISM Manufacturing PMI, which printed at 57.6. American stocks hesitate but maintain the green, as Treasury yields pick up.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500, retaining early gains
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3500, unaffected by the UK PM Johnson's political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 57.3 points, providing additional support to the Pound.
Gold Price Forecast: Seesawing around $1,800 as investors brace with risk-sentiment Premium
Spot gold extended its advance to $1,808.75 a troy ounce, holding nearby after a short-lived slide to 1,797.57 at the beginning of the American session.
ADA set for 20% gains
ADA bulls are set to start taking out some previous highs for the week, and traders can expect a pop higher towards $1.20 to test the new monthly pivot before hitting $1.26 as a short-term price target for this week.
Alibaba jumps higher as a Wall Street analyst weighs in
NYSE:BABA kicked off the Lunar New Year holidays in China with a glowing effort on the US markets. Shares of AliBaba soared by 9.16% and closed the trading session at $125.79.