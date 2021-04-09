Tech outperformance may have lifted US markets, yet Europe has found little upside as they head towards the weekend. Meanwhile, weak German data show the repercussions of a flawed vaccination drive.
-
European markets stutter at the open.
-
Inflation concerns allayed by Powell.
-
Weak German data highlights ongoing struggles in mainland Europe.
European markets are stuttering towards the weekend, with the likes of the FTSE 100 and DAX failing to continue the positive sentiment set by US indices last night. The previously under-fire growth stocks have been enjoying a week of outperformance, with the tech sector helping to fire the S&P 500 into fresh record highs. Nevertheless, questions around tech valuations are likely to persist for some time yet, with the prospect of rising inflation and yields hastening the withdrawal of central bank stimulus that has undoubtably helped lift valuations for growth stocks. Yesterday’s surprise rise in US jobless claims highlight why traders should grow accustomed to a somewhat lumpy recovery, putting to bed the notion that Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package will somehow provide a magic bullet for the US economy. Instead, traders will have to make do with an inconsistent recovery as we await that specific surge in economic growth that everyone has been hotly anticipating.
Inflation remains a key concern going forward, and overnight data out of China did little to allay fears that overheating could cause a withdrawal in accommodative measures. A jump in both CPI and PPI readings did little to help Chinese stocks overnight, yet commentary from Jerome Powell did help allay fears that a rise in prices would spark any drastic action from the Fed. Instead, Powell provided a supportive assessment of future policy, with the average inflation targeting strategy allowing the Fed to remain accommodative in the face of rising prices.
Weakness across both industrial production and trade balance data out of Germany highlight the reason for recent DAX underperformance, with the global exporting powerhouse clearly struggling under the weight of covid restrictions. Mainland European struggles with vaccination efforts provide further concerns that the recent wave of coronavirus cases may be more drawn out than would be the case if there was widespread protection. Recent EURGBP gains appear to be more a reflection that the pound had gone too far too fast rather than any particular reaction to questions over the AstraZeneca blood clots. Nevertheless, with the UK approaching a reopening and herd immunity, there is reason to believe that the pound will soon be back on the front foot.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 51 points higher, at 33,550.
