USDINR: 76.13 ▲ 0.18%.
GBPUSD: 1.3007 ▼ 0.17%.
EURUSD: 1.0873 ▼ 0.09%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield: 7.189 ▲ 0.56%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield: 2.794 ▲ 0.42%.
Sensex: 58,576 ▼ 0.66%.
Nifty: 17,530.30 ▼ 0.82%.
Key highlights
German investor sentiment fell by less than expected in April, a survey showed, as a decline in inflation expectations gave some cause for hope about the outlook for Europe's largest economy. The ZEW economic research institute said its economic sentiment index fell to -41.0 points from -39.3 in March.
Britons' earnings shrank by the most since 2013 in February when adjusted for surging inflation, despite unemployment falling to its joint lowest in almost 50 years, highlighting the challenges facing the BoE. The jobless rate sank to 3.8% in the three months to February from 3.9% before, official figures showed.
U.S. small business confidence fell in March, with the share of owners reporting that inflation was their single most important problem the largest since 1981, a survey showed.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair ended up tracking a sell-off in domestic equities and a strong dollar as global risk aversion increased on fears Fed may hike rates aggressively if March inflation comes on the upper side of expectation. Investors are cautious that price pressures will remain elevated, with the Ukraine war disrupting flows of essential commodities, and China's lockdowns are straining supply chains.
Global currency updates
The euro traded lower against the US dollar tracking the strong American currency and as investors focuses on inflation numbers from the US to get direction clues amid weak global risk sentiments. The military activity in the eastern part of Ukraine has triggered the fears of stagflation in the Eurozone. The shared currency is likely to remain uncertain as investors are waiting for the release of the US CPI.
The GBPUSD pair was down following a downbeat market mood. Russia-Ukraine's war uncertainty, worldwide higher bond yields, and China's Covid-19 outbreak shifted risk sentiment. EURUSD and GBPUSD are at risk of further US dollar strength and the US inflation figures are expected to show inflation running hot on the y-o-y basis at 8.5% exp versus 7.9% last month.
Bond market
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 2 bps to 2.79%. The spike in the 10-year rate comes ahead of key inflation data. These inflation readings are key in determining how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in tightening monetary policy. The post-policy selling continued in the domestic bond market as the India 10-Year bond yield surged by 4 bps to 7.189%.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 extended losses to a second straight day tracking weakness across global markets as investors started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood. Losses in oil & gas, IT, media, and metal shares pulled the headline indices lower, though a fag-end recovery in financial stocks limited the downside. Broader markets also bore the brunt of selling pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 dropping 1.9% and its smallcap counterpart 1.6%. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war, a rise in bond yields, and increasing COVID infections in China remained on investors' radar.
Evening sunshine
Focus to be on the FOMC Member's speech.
European markets sank as traders monitored heavy selling in the banking sector, and looked ahead to key central bank meetings and U.S. inflation prints. U.S. stock futures wavered and government bond yields jumped ahead of inflation data that economists expect will show accelerating price pressures. Global investors will be watching the U.S. consumer price index reading for March and the producer price index on Wednesday for indications as to how drastically the Federal Reserve will have to act in order to rein in inflation.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates recovery after flirting with the year low
The American dollar came under strong selling pressure as government bond yields retreat sharply. EUR/USD trading around 1.0870, as equities shrug off worrisome US inflation-related figures.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3100, trades at fresh weekly highs
GBP/USD trades near an intraday high of 1.3074, as market players drop the greenback. UK inflation hit 7% YoY in March, a 30-year high ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy meeting next week.
Gold: Upward pressure intact despite signs of near-term exhaustion
Gold maintains its bullish bias, trading near a fresh multi-week high of $1,981.57. A generalized risk-averse mood alongside the dollar’s weakness during the American session maintained the metal bid throughout the day.
XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.