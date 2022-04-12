USDINR: 76.13 ▲ 0.18%.

GBPUSD: 1.3007 ▼ 0.17%.

EURUSD: 1.0873 ▼ 0.09%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield: 7.189 ▲ 0.56%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield: 2.794 ▲ 0.42%.

Sensex: 58,576 ▼ 0.66%.

Nifty: 17,530.30 ▼ 0.82%.

Key highlights

German investor sentiment fell by less than expected in April, a survey showed, as a decline in inflation expectations gave some cause for hope about the outlook for Europe's largest economy. The ZEW economic research institute said its economic sentiment index fell to -41.0 points from -39.3 in March.

Britons' earnings shrank by the most since 2013 in February when adjusted for surging inflation, despite unemployment falling to its joint lowest in almost 50 years, highlighting the challenges facing the BoE. The jobless rate sank to 3.8% in the three months to February from 3.9% before, official figures showed.

U.S. small business confidence fell in March, with the share of owners reporting that inflation was their single most important problem the largest since 1981, a survey showed.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair ended up tracking a sell-off in domestic equities and a strong dollar as global risk aversion increased on fears Fed may hike rates aggressively if March inflation comes on the upper side of expectation. Investors are cautious that price pressures will remain elevated, with the Ukraine war disrupting flows of essential commodities, and China's lockdowns are straining supply chains.

Global currency updates

The euro traded lower against the US dollar tracking the strong American currency and as investors focuses on inflation numbers from the US to get direction clues amid weak global risk sentiments. The military activity in the eastern part of Ukraine has triggered the fears of stagflation in the Eurozone. The shared currency is likely to remain uncertain as investors are waiting for the release of the US CPI.

The GBPUSD pair was down following a downbeat market mood. Russia-Ukraine's war uncertainty, worldwide higher bond yields, and China's Covid-19 outbreak shifted risk sentiment. EURUSD and GBPUSD are at risk of further US dollar strength and the US inflation figures are expected to show inflation running hot on the y-o-y basis at 8.5% exp versus 7.9% last month.

Bond market

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 2 bps to 2.79%. The spike in the 10-year rate comes ahead of key inflation data. These inflation readings are key in determining how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in tightening monetary policy. The post-policy selling continued in the domestic bond market as the India 10-Year bond yield surged by 4 bps to 7.189%.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 extended losses to a second straight day tracking weakness across global markets as investors started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood. Losses in oil & gas, IT, media, and metal shares pulled the headline indices lower, though a fag-end recovery in financial stocks limited the downside. Broader markets also bore the brunt of selling pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 dropping 1.9% and its smallcap counterpart 1.6%. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war, a rise in bond yields, and increasing COVID infections in China remained on investors' radar.

Evening sunshine

Focus to be on the FOMC Member's speech.

European markets sank as traders monitored heavy selling in the banking sector, and looked ahead to key central bank meetings and U.S. inflation prints. U.S. stock futures wavered and government bond yields jumped ahead of inflation data that economists expect will show accelerating price pressures. Global investors will be watching the U.S. consumer price index reading for March and the producer price index on Wednesday for indications as to how drastically the Federal Reserve will have to act in order to rein in inflation.