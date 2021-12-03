European markets rise, but huge risks remain as Omicron spreads

A surge in Gauteng hospitalisations brings major risks for markets, but bulls remain poised to jump back in should vaccines avoid extreme outcomes. Today’s US jobs report looks likely to bring another reminder of economic strength, with record vacancies highlighting a reason for optimism either way.
-
European markets follow US markets higher.
-
Volatility assured, as markets follow Gauteng data for sign of what’s to come .
-
Strong jobs report likely, with record vacancies providing a buffer for any NFP weakness .
European markets are enjoying moderate gains today, with the rebound in US stocks helping to lift to stocks this morning. Despite a ramp-up in cases and hospitalisations in South Africa, markets appear to be hopeful that this latest variant will have mild enough effects to avoid another bout of global lockdowns. With hospitalisations in Gauteng geared more heavily towards the younger, less-vaccinated age groups, there is a strong chance that the more serious symptoms can be significantly reduced in highly vaccinated nations. However, with much of Africa remaining largely unprotected, there is a huge humanitarian risk as the virus spreads throughout the continent. From a market-perspective, we are likely to continue trading within a highly volatile holding pattern until greater clarity is provided on just how effective vaccines are at reducing spread and mitigating the extreme health outcomes from this latest variant. For now, traders will be keeping a close eye on the sharp spread of the virus in the Gauteng region, with stocks likely to hold up relatively well as long as we do not see a sharp rise in deaths for the vaccinated.
Today sees traders focus back on the economic data, with the latest US jobs report expected to provide another relatively strong report. With Jerome Powell sticking to a relatively hawkish line of late, it will be important to see a continuation of the improvement evident in the jobs market over recent months. We have seen some relatively underwhelming payrolls figures of late, but it is important to recognise that much of that has been a case of businesses failing to find employers rather than being unwilling. The ratio between job vacancies and job seekers is already back at pre-pandemic levels, and with the recent end of US benefit payments it seems likely that we should see unemployment continue to drop. As such, we are in a somewhat curious position, where the record levels of job openings can essentially explain away any negativity that comes from today’s jobs report. Nonetheless, while the inflation and jobs picture provide grounds for a sharper withdrawal of monetary policy, the fact remains that everything relies on Covid developments which could ultimately spark another series of lockdowns and a subsequent recession.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 28 points lower, at 34,612.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1300 area as NFP-inspired dollar weakness fades
EUR/USD jumped to a daily high of 1.1333 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing November Nonfarm Payrolls data but quickly returned below 1.1300. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USDdrops to 1.3250 area as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD spiked above 1.3300 in the early American session with the initial market reaction to the gloomy US November jobs report. However, the greenback regathered strength on hawkish Fed commentary and forced the pair to turn south.
Gold struggles to capitalize on weak NFP data, holds near $1,770
Gold spiked to a daily high near $1,780 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum with the 10-year US T-bond yield staying resilient.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. Bitcoin is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?