European markets rise, but huge risks remain as Omicron spreads

A surge in Gauteng hospitalisations brings major risks for markets, but bulls remain poised to jump back in should vaccines avoid extreme outcomes. Today’s US jobs report looks likely to bring another reminder of economic strength, with record vacancies highlighting a reason for optimism either way.

European markets follow US markets higher.

Volatility assured, as markets follow Gauteng data for sign of what’s to come .

Strong jobs report likely, with record vacancies providing a buffer for any NFP weakness .

European markets are enjoying moderate gains today, with the rebound in US stocks helping to lift to stocks this morning. Despite a ramp-up in cases and hospitalisations in South Africa, markets appear to be hopeful that this latest variant will have mild enough effects to avoid another bout of global lockdowns. With hospitalisations in Gauteng geared more heavily towards the younger, less-vaccinated age groups, there is a strong chance that the more serious symptoms can be significantly reduced in highly vaccinated nations. However, with much of Africa remaining largely unprotected, there is a huge humanitarian risk as the virus spreads throughout the continent. From a market-perspective, we are likely to continue trading within a highly volatile holding pattern until greater clarity is provided on just how effective vaccines are at reducing spread and mitigating the extreme health outcomes from this latest variant. For now, traders will be keeping a close eye on the sharp spread of the virus in the Gauteng region, with stocks likely to hold up relatively well as long as we do not see a sharp rise in deaths for the vaccinated.

Today sees traders focus back on the economic data, with the latest US jobs report expected to provide another relatively strong report. With Jerome Powell sticking to a relatively hawkish line of late, it will be important to see a continuation of the improvement evident in the jobs market over recent months. We have seen some relatively underwhelming payrolls figures of late, but it is important to recognise that much of that has been a case of businesses failing to find employers rather than being unwilling. The ratio between job vacancies and job seekers is already back at pre-pandemic levels, and with the recent end of US benefit payments it seems likely that we should see unemployment continue to drop. As such, we are in a somewhat curious position, where the record levels of job openings can essentially explain away any negativity that comes from today’s jobs report. Nonetheless, while the inflation and jobs picture provide grounds for a sharper withdrawal of monetary policy, the fact remains that everything relies on Covid developments which could ultimately spark another series of lockdowns and a subsequent recession.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 28 points lower, at 34,612.