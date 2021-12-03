While markets have experienced a significant increase in volatility in recent weeks, we noticed an attempted recovery following the drop from the end of November which saw the German Dax break below 16000 points. However the situation has changed as investors await today’s main event which is the release of the NFP employment report from the US at 13:30 GMT. This report not only could give a comprehensive insight into the state of the job market in the world's largest economy, but it could also have a noticeable effect on the upcoming FED decision which will be carefully observed by market participants. A better than expected report could almost certainly pressure the central bank to speed up it’s QE tapering while a disappointment in the figures may see chairman Powell address those concerns in the upcoming meeting. While the new covid variant is a major factor of concern, markets are still unsure on how to react to the ongoing situation and any major obstacles to economic recovery could have impacts on monetary and fiscal policy in the near future.

New business growth hits 5 month high despite rising inflation

Today’s inflation figures continue to highlight the ongoing trend of rising prices and growing pressures on businesses and consumers as many costs continue to be transferred onto them. Despite this, new business growth has managed to hit a five-month high which could be considered an encouraging sign as we head into the end of 2021. Today’s figures also showed input costs and prices charged rising at record rates in November, a factor that could force the Bank of England to reconsider its approach if the situation were to escalate and start to cause significant issues in the economy.