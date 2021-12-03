While markets have experienced a significant increase in volatility in recent weeks, we noticed an attempted recovery following the drop from the end of November which saw the German Dax break below 16000 points. However the situation has changed as investors await today’s main event which is the release of the NFP employment report from the US at 13:30 GMT. This report not only could give a comprehensive insight into the state of the job market in the world's largest economy, but it could also have a noticeable effect on the upcoming FED decision which will be carefully observed by market participants. A better than expected report could almost certainly pressure the central bank to speed up it’s QE tapering while a disappointment in the figures may see chairman Powell address those concerns in the upcoming meeting. While the new covid variant is a major factor of concern, markets are still unsure on how to react to the ongoing situation and any major obstacles to economic recovery could have impacts on monetary and fiscal policy in the near future.
New business growth hits 5 month high despite rising inflation
Today’s inflation figures continue to highlight the ongoing trend of rising prices and growing pressures on businesses and consumers as many costs continue to be transferred onto them. Despite this, new business growth has managed to hit a five-month high which could be considered an encouraging sign as we head into the end of 2021. Today’s figures also showed input costs and prices charged rising at record rates in November, a factor that could force the Bank of England to reconsider its approach if the situation were to escalate and start to cause significant issues in the economy.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1300 area as NFP-inspired dollar weakness fades
EUR/USD jumped to a daily high of 1.1333 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing November Nonfarm Payrolls data but quickly returned below 1.1300. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USDdrops to 1.3250 area as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD spiked above 1.3300 in the early American session with the initial market reaction to the gloomy US November jobs report. However, the greenback regathered strength on hawkish Fed commentary and forced the pair to turn south.
Gold struggles to capitalize on weak NFP data, holds near $1,770
Gold spiked to a daily high near $1,780 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum with the 10-year US T-bond yield staying resilient.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. Bitcoin is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?