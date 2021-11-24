European lockdown concerns look likely to hold back mainland stocks going forward. An RBNZ rate hike fails to lift the NZD. Meanwhile, the Turkish Lira has been hit hard as Erdogan backs rate cuts despite a 20% inflation rate.
-
European markets mixed as Covid concerns remain.
-
RBNZ rate hike fails to lift NZD.
-
Turkish Lira collapses as Erdogan continues to back inflationary rate cuts.
The DAX is lagging behind UK stocks once again today, with mainland European equities expected to continue on a bumpy road thanks to an uncertain outlook for the weeks ahead. Rising cases throughout some of the main European nations bring the potential for further economic disruption at a time that is traditionally associated with heightened consumer spending. Meanwhile, comments from ECB members Knot and Schnabel signal a growing move toward tightening policy despite the near-term risks posed by increased Covid lockdowns. Elsewhere, an overnight rate hike from the RBNZ marked the second this year, although weakness in the New Zealand dollar highlighted the feeling that the risks posed by the country’s reopening could limit to a slower tightening timeline going forward.
The Turkish Lira crashed to a record low of 13.5 to the dollar, with investors once again heading for the exit door as Erdogan pushes for continued rate hikes in the face of rampant inflation. Unfortunately, the huge declines seen in the Lira point towards greater imported inflation going forward, as the cost of goods entering the country soar. With the US looking to tighten monetary policy next year, Turkey has another risk as the cost of their dollar-denominated debt increases. With the Lira having lost 70% over the course of the year, it is the worst-performing currency in the world. Erdogan’s view that lower interest rates will help economic growth are ultimately being undermined by higher inflation that currently runs at a whopping 20%. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that we are going to see much respite, with Erdogan rebutting claims that higher rates would help cool the current inflationary pressures.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 134 points lower, at 35,680.
