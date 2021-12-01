European markets are regaining lost ground, as traders continue to swing between fear and hope. Meanwhile, the dollar has rallied thanks to hawkish comments from Jerome Powell.

Volatility continues, as European markets head higher.

Economic uncertainty expected to continue until extent of Omicron is known.

Fed lift the dollar, but hawkish stance taken with pinch of salt.

European markets are on the front foot today, as markets oscillate between overwhelming fear and bouts of optimism that this recent selloff could prove the perfect pre-cursor to a Santa rally. Market volatility has taken a turn over the past week, with indices throughout Europe and the US fluctuating wildly since Friday’s emergence of the Omicron variant. That volatility was particularly evident on Friday when the VIX reached a 10-month high. However, traders are having to base investment decisions on a limited amount of data, with each notable comment bringing knee-jerk reactions in financial markets. Contradictory comments from the likes of Moderna, Oxford, and BioNTech highlight the uncertainty over just how useful the current vaccinations will be for this new variant. However, it will ultimately take 1-2 weeks for the scientists to gain a better grasp of just how much of a problem this strain is going to be. Thus traders should prepare for a highly volatile time, with few places to hide if traders wish to shelter themselves from that uncertainty.

Jerome Powell’s hawkish commentary provided some welcome reprieve for dollar bulls yesterday, with the Fed chair laying out plans to ramp-up tapering in response to rising inflation. While Powell decided to retire the phrase transitory when discussing inflation, the fact is that this latest variant runs the risk of ensuring this current hawkish tone is in itself somewhat temporary in nature. With the risk of future lockdowns and economic closures, comments from the Fed and BoE should be taken with a pinch of salt given how much they could change once we find out the full extent of this variant. Similarly, data is likely to lose some of its importance for the time being, with the risk of economic contraction expected to remove much of the relevance of the jobs reports released over the coming days.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 300 points higher, at 34,783.