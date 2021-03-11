Stock markets have made little progress in early trading, despite the passage of the US stimulus bill, as European traders await the ECB meeting.

European stocks hold on to recent gains.

FTSE 100 struggles to push higher.

Morrisons shares left underwhelmed by results.

There appears to be little caution in European markets ahead of today’s ECB meeting, a day after European indices clocked up more strong gains. The Dax remains on course for more new record highs, while the FTSE MIB has once again moved above 24,000, the fifth such move in the past decade. In London the FTSE 100 continues to languish below recent highs, its rebound from the lows of February stalling once again, a sharp contrast to the enthusiasm for stocks seen in Europe and the US. The ECB meeting will be a key determinant of market direction in the near-term now that the US stimulus bill has been passed –" investors will be hoping that the bank will address the rise in bond yields and flag its ability to cope with any sudden rise in inflation, although the lack of any coordinated fiscal stimulus in the eurozone to compare with the US makes these concerns less relevant for European assets.

Morrisons might wear its hit to profits as a badge of honour, representing an apparent selfless desire to support the nation in its hour of need, but investors have been less impressed. The shares have held their ground this morning, despite the lack of any good news. Proclaiming performance will be better this year compared to last is hardly a groundbreaking statement, and even the surge in online sales is a mixed blessing, being a high-cost business. Despite the notable rallies of the past year, the shares have repeatedly stalled around 190p. While this represents some upside to the current price it is hard to see what will drive them much higher over the longer term.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow to start at 32,398, another record opening high, up 101 points from Wednesday’s strong finish.