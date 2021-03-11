Stock markets have made little progress in early trading, despite the passage of the US stimulus bill, as European traders await the ECB meeting.
European stocks hold on to recent gains.
FTSE 100 struggles to push higher.
Morrisons shares left underwhelmed by results.
There appears to be little caution in European markets ahead of today’s ECB meeting, a day after European indices clocked up more strong gains. The Dax remains on course for more new record highs, while the FTSE MIB has once again moved above 24,000, the fifth such move in the past decade. In London the FTSE 100 continues to languish below recent highs, its rebound from the lows of February stalling once again, a sharp contrast to the enthusiasm for stocks seen in Europe and the US. The ECB meeting will be a key determinant of market direction in the near-term now that the US stimulus bill has been passed –" investors will be hoping that the bank will address the rise in bond yields and flag its ability to cope with any sudden rise in inflation, although the lack of any coordinated fiscal stimulus in the eurozone to compare with the US makes these concerns less relevant for European assets.
Morrisons might wear its hit to profits as a badge of honour, representing an apparent selfless desire to support the nation in its hour of need, but investors have been less impressed. The shares have held their ground this morning, despite the lack of any good news. Proclaiming performance will be better this year compared to last is hardly a groundbreaking statement, and even the surge in online sales is a mixed blessing, being a high-cost business. Despite the notable rallies of the past year, the shares have repeatedly stalled around 190p. While this represents some upside to the current price it is hard to see what will drive them much higher over the longer term.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow to start at 32,398, another record opening high, up 101 points from Wednesday’s strong finish.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions
Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.