A close above 7900 continues to elude the FTSE 100, which has fallen back in today’s trading along with other European markets, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks maintain negative tone into the weekend

“While the miserable UK GDP reading fails to inspire much enthusiasm in the pound and the FTSE 250, the FTSE 100 is unable to escape the enveloping gloom seen across most indices this week. Caught between a strong payrolls report and next week’s US CPI reading, which has been the only piece of economic data worth watching of late, most stock markets have struggled to make headway this week. The FTSE 100, and other European markets, have had a rollicking start to the year, but it looks time to hand back some of those gains as economic pessimism rises again.”

Dollar rises as thoughts turn to CPI data

“It has long been a feature of markets that, when the dollar rises, stocks fall. Today has been a classic example of that. Investors are on watch for a stronger CPI reading, while simultaneously hoping for a weak one that can give the Fed an excuse to walk back some of this week’s hawkish talk.”