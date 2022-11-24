Thanksgiving celebrations leave European markets to their own devices, with equities largely continuing their upward trajectory.
Optimists prevail in the absence of US markets
“European markets have enjoyed a relatively positive day, as the Thanksgiving celebrations brought lower volumes and volatility. The latest German Ifo business climate survey released in the morning provided grounds for optimism just a day after the release of PMI surveys that eased fears of a sharp recession in the region. While the ‘current assessment’ element of the Ifo survey fell back, traders have clearly felt emboldened by the upside move for both ‘business climate’ and ‘expectations’ despite widespread calls for a 2023 recession.”
Ramsden rate cut claims fail to move markets as the pound continues to push higher
“The pound has continued to climb against the dollar and euro despite hints from the BoE Deputy Governor Sir Dave Ramsden that they could look to cut rates once inflation reverses its course. Nonetheless, markets appear relatively unmoved by his view, with the current rate of 11.1% for headline CPI providing little ground for a dovish turn in monetary policy. While the outlook for the UK looks bleak, we will continue to see the Bank of England stifle economic growth as long as inflation remains elevated. For the bulls, there is no doubt a future sweet spot where central banks feel able to once again step in to lift economic growth and market sentiment once again. ”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
