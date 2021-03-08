European markets have opened higher despite a rather disappointing Asia session in the wake of a bumper US payrolls report on Friday, and a US 10-year yield which is back above 1.6%.

There was little in the way of positive passthrough effect on Asia markets on the US payrolls report or some fairly encouraging Chinese trade data for the first two months of this year, probably over concern about the prospect that we could see some tightening in monetary conditions over the course of the next few weeks, with weakness in Chinese tech stocks also appearing to act as a bit of a drag.

On Friday, China set out its latest GDP target for this year, putting it at around 6%. This was either highly ambitious, or not ambitious enough depending on who you spoke to.

In terms of how the Chinese economy appears to be doing now the target appears rather conservative given that it’s been set below the level of 2019, and the Chinese consumer spending hasn’t rebounded in any way close to the levels it was at the end of 2019. That would suggest that the Chinese government is probably lowballing its GDP estimates.

Deliveroo this morning confirmed its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange with two classes of shares, Class A and Class B. The Class B shares would be held solely by founder and CEO Will Shu, and which would be entitled to 20 votes for each share held, and be held for three years before reverting to Class A.

Only the Class A shares will be available for IPO, and this offer would allow any Deliveroo account holder to apply for shares in the company.

In terms of current trading the total volumes of saw transactions on the platform increase from £2.5bn in 2019 to £4.1bn in 2020. As a result of the increase in turnover, underlying losses for 2020 decreased from £317.3m in 2019 to £223.7m in 2020.

Today’s early gainers are the likes of BP and Royal Dutch Shell which have seen an uplift on the back of the oil price edging above $70 a barrel.

This rise in oil prices doesn’t appear to be acting as a brake on the travel sector as of yet with some early gains here with BA owner International Consolidated Airlines Group higher along with EasyJet, Carnival and TUI, though these gains also need to be set on the context of the big declines that we saw in these shares on Friday, which were a little overdone.

The resilience of travel stocks is also probably down to reopening optimism as UK schools return today, and a UK death rate that fell below 100 for the first time since October, with a feeling that if the data allows, and it’s a big IF, that the re-opening program might get accelerated.

Banks are also in positive territory helped by the continued steepening of the yield curve in the UK and US, with Lloyds Banking Group leading the way.

On the earnings front digital education company Pearson’s preliminary full year numbers received a lukewarm welcome with the shares falling sharply after the company reported a 10% decline in full year revenues.

This is still an improvement on the 17% fall seen in the first half, however it still points to disappointment as profits came in below expectations. It’s true to say that the company’s revenues experienced a bit of a dent as a result of the pandemic, due to the closure of some schools and its testing centres but there should still have been a much bigger improvement on the digital side.

An 18% increase in its Global Online earning division due to increasing demand for virtual learning, as education moved online is certainly welcome but probably below what could reasonably be expected at a time when digital learning has seen an uplift in the last 12 months.

Statutory operating profits came in at £411m, a decent increase on 2019’s £275m, however this improvement is largely down to the proceeds of the sale of the company’s stake in Penguin Random House. Overall sales decreased by 12% to just under £3.4bn from £3.87bn in 2019. The final dividend was maintained at 13.5p.

Phoenix Group which acquired Standard Life Assurance in 2018 is also outperforming after reporting a record year for 2020, which saw group operating profit of £1.2bn, up from £810m in 2019. Assets under management also rose to £338bn, a £90bn increase from a year ago.

Direct Line’s full year numbers have received a fairly sanguine response from investors, with the company reporting a 0.7% decline in gross premiums and a 11.5% decline in profit before tax.

This seems a remarkably relaxed response, to what on the face of it looks like a big hit to profits, however a lot of this decrease was down to increased weather costs of £43m, and higher operating costs due to Covid-19. On a more positive note, its own brand premiums did see an increase of 2.2%, and the dividend was increased by 2.8%.

On the currencies front the commodity currencies appear to be suffering the most as copper prices slip back, while the euro has slipped below 1.1900, and its lowest level this year, after the latest Germany industrial production data for January showed a bigger then expected decline of -2.5%.

US markets look set to open lower despite the sharp rebound/short squeeze seen on Friday with weakness in the tech sector set to reassert itself in the wake of Friday’s payrolls report and the US 10-year yield nudging back above the 1.6% level this morning.

The Nasdaq appears to be leading the way lower as markets question the rationale behind some of the loftier valuations of the likes of Tesla, NIO, Peloton, and the likes of Zoom and Snowflake to name but a few.

Dow Jones is expected to open 96 points lower at 31,400.

S&P500 is expected to open 30 points lower at 3,812.