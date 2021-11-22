European stocks are on the rise, with lockdown concerns allayed for now. Reopening stocks are likely to see volatility as rising German cases bringing potential for further restrictions. The Bank of England continue to keep us guessing as Bailey warns rates won't solve supply-side issues.
-
European markets ignore lockdown threat to push higher.
-
UK booster success could explain lack of major uptick in cases.
-
Bank of England keeps everyone guessing.
European markets have kicked off the week on a surprisingly positive footing, with the fears around a fresh bout of Covid restrictions serving to damage the euro more than stocks. Weekend protests turned violent in Europe this weekend, with Austria imposing a full lockdown and Belgium requiring people to work from home 4 days a week. Rising cases in Germany threaten to restrict economic activity in Europe’s largest economy, with their tourism commissioner warning that compulsory vaccinations appear ‘unavoidable.’ The apparent increased protection provided by a third jab does point towards a race to boost those most at risk segments of the population. With the UK’s having already provided a booster job to 22% of the population, the 6% rate seen across the EU does signal how the key to keeping a lid on cases could lie in that third top-up. Nonetheless, the risk of further lockdowns in the UK and further afield does point towards likely volatility for ‘reopening’ stocks as the 2020 pandemic winners hope to come back into fashion.
The Bank of England continues to keep traders guessing, with governor Andrew Bailey warning that monetary policy will do little to shift the landscape of higher inflation. While we have seen prices continue to rise, Bailey has reiterated that this is largely a result of supply-side issues that would remain in place irrespective of action on Threadneedle Street. Fresh off the back of a November BoE meeting that saw the MPC confound market expectations, we could be on for something similar given how markets are currently pricing a 60% chance of a December hike.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 135 points higher, at 35,737.
