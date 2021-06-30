A decline in eurozone CPI should provide some relief for markets given the impact it could have upon ECB thinking. Nonetheless, markets are on the back foot, with travel stocks once again feeling the heat in the UK.
-
GBP weakness fails to lift the FTSE.
-
Eurozone inflation eases fears around monetary tightening.
-
Travel stocks weaken, with Stagecoach profits tumbling on Covid restrictions.
European stocks are on the back foot in early trade today, with another bout of sterling weakness providing little upside momentum for the FTSE 100. On a day dominated by economic data, eurozone inflation has provided a welcome sign of easing pressure on the central banks. While the 0.1% decline in inflation may be marginal in nature, this represents the end of a five-month period of consecutive price growth that swung CPI from -0.3% to 2%. Coming at a time where we have seen a focus on central bank thinking in response to above-target inflation, the fact that eurozone CPI is back below the 1.9% target should ensure a relatively dovish stance from the ECB.
Travel stocks are extending their losses after a period of downward pressure, with the prospect of heightened restrictions on travel denting hopes of a late summer boost to business. Names such as Carnival and TUI are on the back foot on growing fears that rising delta variant cases could soon place the UK on the restricted list for many international destinations. However, this morning has also seen an update from Stagecoach, with the domestic travel company seeing profits tumble 39% thanks to ongoing Covid restrictions implemented in the UK. Nonetheless, with local bus services often benefitting from reliable government contracts that highlight their economic importance, it may make sense to focus in on their ability to avoid losses throughout the pandemic. The questions for such domestic travel stocks will be the degree to which the pandemic has permanently altered working habits which would result in fewer journeys over the course of the week.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 132 points lower, at 34,160.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
